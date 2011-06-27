  1. Home
1990 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A dual-range five-speed manual transmission is new.

4.5
13 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

SOLID!
Hud,11/09/2004
Reliable to a fault,(I like to tinker), the light bulbs don't even burn out! This 4X4 is as solid as new and has turned out to be a good fiend. Now for the "but"...the MPG SUCKS!!! and I live in So. Cal so it hurts.
Good Van
Bruce,12/14/2008
I have had over 40 cars and never thought I would end up with a van. It just has become comfortable like an old pair of shoes. Reliable, rattle free and cozy. Transmission is the worst. 3 in 134,000 mi. Oh how I wish I had bought a 5 speed. They are near impossible to find but if I do...
Quality car
wkb,09/30/2009
When we bought this care from a private party, it hadn't been well cared for. It wasn't garaged and it had some body rust on the roof. Within a year it required a 'mini- overhaul' at about $4,000. But, we loved how it drove and the power was good for the size of the car. Since that first repair, we've only had one other incident: the guides and pulleys for the engine belt assembly failed and shredded the belt on a trip. Fortunately, Mazda engines shut down when that happens (some don't and the engine is destroyed). We had the roof replaced, the exterior completely repaired and we repainted it the original 'sand mica'. The engine runs strong. We're keeping it!
MPVs last forever!
keemosobby,06/13/2002
With regular maintenance and care, I'm convinced that Japaneese built MPVs (not the new ones with the ford motors) will last virtually forever. Mine has never let me down in 10 yrs of active use. Best car I've owned (and I've owned about 15)! Highly recommended!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 1990 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include LX 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan 4WD, 3dr Cargo Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mazda MPV?

Which used 1990 Mazda MPVS are available in my area?

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mazda MPV?

