Estimated values
1998 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$633
|$1,223
|$1,519
|Clean
|$577
|$1,115
|$1,390
|Average
|$465
|$899
|$1,133
|Rough
|$353
|$683
|$876
Estimated values
1998 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,166
|$1,439
|Clean
|$565
|$1,063
|$1,317
|Average
|$455
|$857
|$1,073
|Rough
|$346
|$651
|$830
Estimated values
1998 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$679
|$1,304
|$1,617
|Clean
|$619
|$1,189
|$1,480
|Average
|$499
|$959
|$1,206
|Rough
|$379
|$728
|$933
Estimated values
1998 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$718
|$1,292
|$1,579
|Clean
|$655
|$1,178
|$1,445
|Average
|$528
|$950
|$1,178
|Rough
|$401
|$722
|$910