Used 1998 Mazda MPV Consumer Reviews

1998 LX 4wd with 175km(109mi) and new transmission familydude2 , 10/12/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I recently bought a 1998 LX 4wd with optional load levelers and mid row captains chairs. It has 175k KM or 109k MILES on original engine and a rebuilt transmission. IMPORTANT for purchase decision * the previous owners were families with 2 children (softly driven/usually up to date maintenance). THE GOOD = capabilities for entire family fun. THE KINDA BAD = fuel economy (but that's the price to have a 4wd 7 passenger Mini Van. Overall I like it - the bones are there its up to " the owner " to buy right and take care of it. NOW personally I have a ticking in my valve lifters and it was suggested by MAZDA to add a heavier oil next oil change so it causes the lifters to quiet.. LOL sounds good.

Best MPV Ever Built! Harold , 06/21/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned two MPV minivan "trucks". The first one bought in 1990 was driven over 200,000 miles. It was sold in 2003 unsolicited to a total stranger right off the street who pleaded to buy it. Earlier, I continued to drive the 1990 model 5 more years after we purchased the 1998 MPV. I think Mazda should have stuck with the '98 "All Sport" concept, rather than making the fatal mistake of changing designs. However, nearly 10 years later the newer crossovers seem to come close. The '98 MPV is awesome and in my opinion the best "truck" Mazda ever built. I would buy another one if they built another 4WD All Sport MPV like the 1998 model.

Converted dodge minivan owner ken , 05/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck for my wife after a decade of minivan ownership because she wanted something "different" and this definitely is that! It's been reliable affordable transportation and made me a die hard Mazda fan after many years of dodge ownership. I wish Mazda had continued to progress with this body style rather that succumbing to the "euro" styling trend that took over in the late 90's. Very fun vehicle to own and it looks like nothing else out there even after all this time, even today the styling doesn't scream "I'm 12 yrs old!"

Tough & Reliable MPV Mahar , 01/03/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 1998 MPV is the third MPV I have owned, but this is the first 4x4. I am very happy with this vehicle, rides a bit rough compared to the 2 wheel drive, but it can go through a lot of snow and handles very well. I was hooked on the MPV several years ago when I bought my first one, mainly due to the reliability!