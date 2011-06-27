Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,456
|$12,670
|$14,914
|Clean
|$10,174
|$12,320
|$14,487
|Average
|$9,610
|$11,622
|$13,633
|Rough
|$9,045
|$10,923
|$12,780
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,706
|$12,293
|$14,914
|Clean
|$9,444
|$11,955
|$14,487
|Average
|$8,920
|$11,277
|$13,633
|Rough
|$8,396
|$10,599
|$12,780
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,989
|$13,327
|$15,699
|Clean
|$10,692
|$12,960
|$15,250
|Average
|$10,099
|$12,225
|$14,351
|Rough
|$9,506
|$11,490
|$13,452
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,744
|$15,254
|$17,800
|Clean
|$12,400
|$14,833
|$17,291
|Average
|$11,712
|$13,992
|$16,272
|Rough
|$11,024
|$13,151
|$15,253
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,291
|$13,612
|$15,966
|Clean
|$10,986
|$13,236
|$15,509
|Average
|$10,377
|$12,486
|$14,595
|Rough
|$9,767
|$11,735
|$13,681
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,333
|$15,668
|$18,041
|Clean
|$12,974
|$15,236
|$17,525
|Average
|$12,254
|$14,372
|$16,492
|Rough
|$11,534
|$13,508
|$15,459
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,517
|$16,095
|$18,711
|Clean
|$13,152
|$15,651
|$18,175
|Average
|$12,422
|$14,763
|$17,104
|Rough
|$11,693
|$13,876
|$16,033
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,055
|$16,516
|$19,017
|Clean
|$13,675
|$16,061
|$18,473
|Average
|$12,917
|$15,150
|$17,384
|Rough
|$12,158
|$14,239
|$16,296
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,723
|$14,035
|$16,381
|Clean
|$11,407
|$13,648
|$15,913
|Average
|$10,774
|$12,874
|$14,975
|Rough
|$10,141
|$12,100
|$14,037
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,373
|$14,539
|$16,741
|Clean
|$12,039
|$14,138
|$16,262
|Average
|$11,371
|$13,337
|$15,303
|Rough
|$10,703
|$12,535
|$14,345
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,684
|$14,054
|$16,459
|Clean
|$11,369
|$13,666
|$15,988
|Average
|$10,738
|$12,891
|$15,045
|Rough
|$10,107
|$12,116
|$14,103
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,148
|$16,821
|$19,534
|Clean
|$13,766
|$16,357
|$18,975
|Average
|$13,002
|$15,429
|$17,857
|Rough
|$12,239
|$14,502
|$16,739
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,787
|$17,376
|$20,007
|Clean
|$14,388
|$16,897
|$19,435
|Average
|$13,590
|$15,939
|$18,289
|Rough
|$12,791
|$14,981
|$17,144
Estimated values
2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,493
|$14,681
|$16,904
|Clean
|$12,156
|$14,276
|$16,421
|Average
|$11,481
|$13,467
|$15,453
|Rough
|$10,807
|$12,657
|$14,485