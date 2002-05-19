Used 2000 Lexus SC 300
Pros & Cons
- Ultra-smooth engines, eye-bulging brakes, top-grade interior materials, quiet ride.
- Cramped rear seat, buoyant ride quality, high price.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An expensive luxury coupe that is past its prime.
Vehicle overview
Way back in the day (early '90s, actually), the then-new Lexus SC 300 was a huge hit with both the public and the automotive press. It offered features and pricing that no other car could match. But like an aging rock band, the SC still had the same moves and songs as they did when they were new. This has opened opportunities for younger stars (like the Mercedes-Benz CLK430) to steal their fan base.
When Lexus came out with the SC it did things a bit differently. First, a stylish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal-luxury segment. Aggressive and lacking a traditional grille, the SC looked like nothing else. But that basic shape remains today, and it has grown a bit tired.
There's nothing wrong with the goodies under the hood, however. The SC 300 is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six that generates 225 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 220 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is super-smooth and features a variable valve timing system (Toyota calls its system VVT-i). This system optimizes valve overlap throughout the engine's speed range and in operating conditions, eliminating the traditional compromise between low-end torque and high-rpm horsepower. The SC 300 uses an electronic throttle control system (ETCS). The inline six features a four-speed automatic transmission.
The interior is exceptionally quiet. Special materials are used to filter out noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to give the SC Coupe a serenely quiet ride. Heat and UV-reducing light-green tinted glass helps keep the interior cool on bright days and also helps reduce premature aging of interior materials. The luxurious interior materials include optional but sumptuous perforated leather seat inserts and trim wood and leather shift knob, plus elegant wood trim around the center console, doors and instrument panel. Other amenities include an automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats, and a Lexus/Pioneer audio system. A premium 280-watt Lexus/Nakamichi unit is optional.
While the SC 300 is a good car, the truth is that the SC Coupe platform is a nine-year-old design that simply can't compete in today's market. For the money, you'll find better personal-luxury coupes elsewhere.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus SC 300.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- appearance
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my 4th SC coupe. About time I tossed a review on here. These are in my opinion one of the best car models in recent years. Regardless of what year you get you will be very happy with the car. The 300 is very zippy and has plenty of power for most drivers. You cannot go wrong with these. My last one got 230,000 miles on it before I decided to trade. The 2000 models are very rare with less than 400 of the SC 300s made. Enjoy.
I've bumped on something a few times and found that its really hard to dent. Its fun to drive and accelerates really fast.
An older, pristine Lexus with fewer than 60K. Black on black desirable to me. Handles extremely well,sound system is adequate but weak in the outlying areas. This car does not replace any other but is for fun driving only. Our 330 is a much copied car but this seems to be singularly attractive. Its road hugging action makes it fun to drive on windy, curvy roads. Fuel economy is not bad for a 9 year old car. My last classic was a 1990 Reatta with fewer miles but was not a car to sustain age. Hopefully this one is better. Timing belt is a concern because of the age. I will replace it soon.
very comfortable drive.Luxury,dependable vehicle with easy to use cruise control.the style is classic and sophisticated. service is hassle free and the free carwashes aren't bad either!
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Lexus SC 300 a good car?
Is the Lexus SC 300 reliable?
Is the 2000 Lexus SC 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 Lexus SC 300?
The least-expensive 2000 Lexus SC 300 is the 2000 Lexus SC 300 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Lexus SC 300?
More about the 2000 Lexus SC 300
Used 2000 Lexus SC 300 Overview
The Used 2000 Lexus SC 300 is offered in the following submodels: SC 300 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 2000 Lexus SC 300?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Lexus SC 300 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 SC 300 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 SC 300.
