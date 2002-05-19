Vehicle overview

Way back in the day (early '90s, actually), the then-new Lexus SC 300 was a huge hit with both the public and the automotive press. It offered features and pricing that no other car could match. But like an aging rock band, the SC still had the same moves and songs as they did when they were new. This has opened opportunities for younger stars (like the Mercedes-Benz CLK430) to steal their fan base.

When Lexus came out with the SC it did things a bit differently. First, a stylish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal-luxury segment. Aggressive and lacking a traditional grille, the SC looked like nothing else. But that basic shape remains today, and it has grown a bit tired.

There's nothing wrong with the goodies under the hood, however. The SC 300 is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six that generates 225 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 220 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is super-smooth and features a variable valve timing system (Toyota calls its system VVT-i). This system optimizes valve overlap throughout the engine's speed range and in operating conditions, eliminating the traditional compromise between low-end torque and high-rpm horsepower. The SC 300 uses an electronic throttle control system (ETCS). The inline six features a four-speed automatic transmission.

The interior is exceptionally quiet. Special materials are used to filter out noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to give the SC Coupe a serenely quiet ride. Heat and UV-reducing light-green tinted glass helps keep the interior cool on bright days and also helps reduce premature aging of interior materials. The luxurious interior materials include optional but sumptuous perforated leather seat inserts and trim wood and leather shift knob, plus elegant wood trim around the center console, doors and instrument panel. Other amenities include an automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats, and a Lexus/Pioneer audio system. A premium 280-watt Lexus/Nakamichi unit is optional.

While the SC 300 is a good car, the truth is that the SC Coupe platform is a nine-year-old design that simply can't compete in today's market. For the money, you'll find better personal-luxury coupes elsewhere.