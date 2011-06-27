Used 2000 Lexus SC 300 Consumer Reviews
One of the world's best luxury cruisers
This is my 4th SC coupe. About time I tossed a review on here. These are in my opinion one of the best car models in recent years. Regardless of what year you get you will be very happy with the car. The 300 is very zippy and has plenty of power for most drivers. You cannot go wrong with these. My last one got 230,000 miles on it before I decided to trade. The 2000 models are very rare with less than 400 of the SC 300s made. Enjoy.
SC 300
I've bumped on something a few times and found that its really hard to dent. Its fun to drive and accelerates really fast.
Classic car purchase
An older, pristine Lexus with fewer than 60K. Black on black desirable to me. Handles extremely well,sound system is adequate but weak in the outlying areas. This car does not replace any other but is for fun driving only. Our 330 is a much copied car but this seems to be singularly attractive. Its road hugging action makes it fun to drive on windy, curvy roads. Fuel economy is not bad for a 9 year old car. My last classic was a 1990 Reatta with fewer miles but was not a car to sustain age. Hopefully this one is better. Timing belt is a concern because of the age. I will replace it soon.
SC Coupe
very comfortable drive.Luxury,dependable vehicle with easy to use cruise control.the style is classic and sophisticated. service is hassle free and the free carwashes aren't bad either!
