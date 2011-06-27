Used 2004 Lexus IS 300 Consumer Reviews

Just got it admanc , 03/06/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I test drove the 2004 IS300 against a beautiful 2004 BMW 328ci (that I really wanted to love and buy). After driving both cars, I realized the IS300 was the much better car across the boards. Mechanically, the Lexus ran smooth and sound, with a lot more get-up and go. The BMW was sluggish and seemed to hesitate a lot more, with some choppy shifting between gears. I had been told by many people that the BMW would have more problems than the Lexus and in test-driving both, I had to concede that they were right. I bought the Lexus. Report Abuse

2004 IS300 Automatic - zebani , 10/21/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My wife and I owned over 20 vehicles in the last 5 years, including IS250 & IS350, but I never wanted to get rid of my IS300. We have put 50K miles on this car over the last 3 years and it is THE MOST reliable car that I have ever owned. I always get 22-26 MPG mixed, 70% city and 30% highway, and the requires the absolute minimum maintenance such as brake pads, rotors and oil change. The timing belt had been just replaced when I bought the car and since then I only needed to replace the rotors, brake pads, spark plugs other than the regular oil change. I always use synthetic oil, premium gas and some fuel additives. Report Abuse

Done Right mikefas , 01/07/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Loving almost everything about this car. Fit and finish is superb. Loads of features make the driving experience terrific. My only gripe is lack of power. G35 coupe had a lot more uder the hood. Report Abuse

Love this car! Lindsay Lexus , 06/29/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am an absolute Lexus convert - there is nothing more fun than driving this car. Living in teh city, I didn't was a mid-size car; I preferred to have something more compact, but I wanted a sporty sedan with a luxury feel and that's exactly what I got. It's stylish and peppy, but has luxury components. Report Abuse