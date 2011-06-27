Used 2017 Lexus GS 450h Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2017 GS 450h
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
$63,635
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,635
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,635
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.6/591.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,635
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower338 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,635
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,635
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,635
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,635
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$63,635
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Key Gloveyes
$63,635
Key Gloveyes
Laser Cut Wood Door Trimyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$63,635
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,635
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,635
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,635
One-Touch Power Trunkyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,635
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight4112 lbs.
Gross weight5125 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
Maximum payload1013 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$63,635
Exterior Colors
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Caviar
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
Interior Colors
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Chateau, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,635
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,635
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,635
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
