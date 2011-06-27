Estimated values
2017 Lexus GS 450h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,729
|$36,726
|$38,826
|Clean
|$33,548
|$35,482
|$37,511
|Average
|$31,187
|$32,996
|$34,880
|Rough
|$28,826
|$30,509
|$32,250
Estimated values
2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,651
|$43,267
|$46,014
|Clean
|$39,269
|$41,802
|$44,455
|Average
|$36,505
|$38,873
|$41,337
|Rough
|$33,742
|$35,943
|$38,220