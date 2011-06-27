2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,500
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|524.4/662.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|365 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|+$550
|Drive Assist Package
|+$4,915
|Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|+$700
|Off Road Pack
|+$1,800
|Vision Assist Package
|+$1,500
|Park Package
|+$750
|Drive Package
|+$410
|Drive Pro Package
|+$2,170
|Towing Pack
|+$1,100
|Climate Comfort Pack
|+$700
|Tow Pack
|+$1,400
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|+$180
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$900
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$230
|In-Car Entertainment
|250 watts stereo output
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Watt
|+$1,125
|Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filter
|+$200
|CD/DVD Player
|yes
|Meridian Sound System - 380 Watts
|+$305
|Heated Front and Rear Seats
|+$1,025
|Domestic Plug Sockets
|+$150
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,325
|Activity Key
|+$410
|Third Row Seats
|+$2,050
|Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment
|+$725
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|+$355
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Soft Door Close
|+$625
|Deployable Side Steps (7 Seat)
|+$4,000
|Powered Gesture Tailgate
|+$100
|Deployable Side Steps
|+$4,000
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|+$1,400
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|+$700
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$380
|Tire Repair System
|yes
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$440
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$320
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Silver Finish - Style 5084
|+$1,850
|21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5007
|+$3,700
|21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5007
|+$3,100
|SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paint
|+$7,450
|SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paint
|+$12,050
|SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paint
|+$4,550
|SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paint
|+$9,200
|Fixed Side Steps
|+$1,500
|Black Roof Rails
|+$1,400
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|26.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.2 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4870 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6720 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|71.0 in.
|Length
|192.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|59.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Wheel base
|115.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|235/65R19 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
