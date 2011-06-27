2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition
MSRP range: $130,000
|MSRP
|$131,350
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$131,596
Other years
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review
- Comfortable and luxurious cabin
- Sporty handling and acceleration
- Impressive off-road capabilities
- Modest cargo capacity for the class
- Plug-in hybrid P400e is no longer available
- Second-row USB ports converted to USB-C type
- Minor changes to optional and standard equipment
- Part of the second Range Rover Sport generation introduced for 2014
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Range Rover Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover Sport gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Range Rover Sport has 27.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover Sport. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport:
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport reliable?
To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Range Rover Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?
The least-expensive 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $130,000.
Other versions include:
- SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $130,000
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Sport?
If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover Sport, the next question is, which Range Rover Sport model is right for you? Range Rover Sport variants include SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of Range Rover Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
