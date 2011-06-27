Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews

Looks Great But Doesn’t Work Great Pat Q , 08/13/2018 Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 60 of 60 people found this review helpful I custom ordered a 2018 Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic V8 in February 2018 and took delivery in late May of 2018. The vehicle looks awesome both inside and out. I test drove the V6 which was pretty unimpressive so I got the V8. Tons of power, fast and the exhaust sounds great. Now for the negatives. Nothing but problems with the electronics and infotainment system. Back-up camera did not work consistently. Visibility when backing up is limited using the mirrors so the camera is pretty much a necessity. It’s very nerve racking backing this thing up when the rear camera doesn’t work. One night the vehicle just would not start for about 20 minutes. A couple of times the Air Conditioner randomly decided to turn itself off. 3G WiFi frequently doesn’t turn on after starting the vehicle. I complained to the dealer and they had me bring it in for repair. They did a software update to the system to address the problems. After the update the back-up camera works most of the time - but still occasionally won’t turn on when I put the vehicle in reverse. After the update some new problems appeared that were not present prior to the update. The interior ambient lighting resets to the highest setting after the ignition is turned off - and sometimes the vehicle will randomly change my color selection to the white light setting. Radio presets on the lower touchscreen also developed a problem where they would appear for about a second and then disappear before I can use them. Other one off random glitches occur every couple of days. I contacted the dealer regarding the new problems and I was told there is currently no fix for them. Some sort of corrupt software problem that they are trying to sort out. The dealer put me on a list with other people having problems and will call when a new software update is available. Everyday is a new adventure in problems and glitches with the electronics. Do a quick search on the internet for 2018 Range Rover Sport Problems and it won’t take you long to see what I am talking about. It’s unbelievable that any brand new car could be sold with so many defects, let alone one in this price range. If I knew then what I know now, I would have bought another Mercedes or BMW. So bottom line, if you really want the vehicle doe to it’s awesome looks and performance, just be prepared to live with some glitchy electronics problems that Land Rover doesn’t know how to fix. Report Abuse

Look Elsewhere to Spend Your $100k Rico Magsipoc , 09/25/2018 Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Bought a brand new Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged. While test driving the vehicle, BEFORE purchase, the center console went out. I should have taken that as a sign how problematic this vehicle was. Went ahead with the purchase. Now, every 2 days, the center console goes out. To correct it, I have to park the car, shut the engine completely off, and restart the car. The center console is where you control the climate as well as the vehicle's driving characteristics (Eco, Dynamic, 4x4, etc.). When it's out, you cannot control any of these features! I went back to the dealer for a software update but that didn't fix the issue. Now, a new problem has come up where the car no longer detects the keyfob. You can imagine how nerve wracking it was when this issue came up as I wasn't sure if the vehicle would start if I shut the engine off to correct the problem! I am taking it back to the dealer this week and will be provided a loaner. No commitments from the dealer when the issue will be fixed. This is a 2-week old, brand new $100k car. Take your hard-earned money elsewhere. Update: 10/03/18 Another trip to the dealer. Another software update. Same issue. As I drove home after picking up the vehicle from the Service dept, center console goes out again. In the 3 weeks since I purchased this vehicle, I’ve driven it 2 weeks and it’s spent 1 week at the dealership for repairs. No less than 4 trips back for Service due to center console and keyfob not working. Update: 10/10/18 The vehicle has been with the dealership now about 5 days, since dropping it off 10/05. The update is their technicians are working on identifying the problem. Note that when I dropped the car off on 10/05, there were two other customers, one with a new Velar and another with a new Range Rover Sport having the very same center console issue. This is a widespread problem. Buyer beware. Update: 04/10/29 After numerous trips to the dealership and multiple software updates, Land Rover finally swapped out the center console. I am glad to say that the problem has gone away! While their service is fantastic every time I went into the dealership, I am extremely disappointed that they didn't arrive at the solution faster. In my first 3 months of ownership of this *brand new* $100k vehicle, it spent more time in the shop getting diagnosed for this widely-known problem (please do look up the center console issue online). It has completely left a bad taste in my mouth. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that issues with the vehicle will be far in between. Time will tell. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Drives Fantastic, Technology Awful Chris Cook , 08/15/2018 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful The Range Rover Sport is looks great, drives great, but the new technology is awful! I specifically waited for the 2019 model with the new touchscreen technology throughout, and this vehicle was delivered in May of 2018. It is clear that this tech had not been thoroughly tested. It is slow and VERY buggy. Some screens take a long time to come up and other times the screens are completely blank. I sent to dealer to update to the lasted version, and not much has changed since that update. My prior vehicle was a Tesla, which occasionally had to reboot, but otherwise worked seamlessly. The interior technology and the accompanying mobile apps are so bad, that it almost outweighs how great this car drives. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Sport Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Gloss

Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Gloss

Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss

British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Gloss

Byron Blue Metallic

Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic

Corris Grey Metallic

Desire Ultra Metallic Gloss

Ethereal Ultra Metallic Gloss

Yulong White Metallic Build & Price LANDROVERUSA.COM

Junk Rover 2018 Range Rover sport Suckered customer , 09/03/2018 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Received order mid May 2018. Had electronics issues day one. Within first 24 hours parts started to fall off the vehicle. Engine issues with warning lights started within a few days of receiving the vehicle. Had 19 return trips for ongoing issues. Trailer package never worked. Park assist never worked. Camera system failed while at the dealer. Touchscreen would not accept touch input. Cruise control had total failure on the interstate with engine shut down. Engine failed on return trip to dealer. In 4 months of ownership the dealer had the vehicle for over 3 months. The engine and cabin were repeatedly torn apart to change out parts and boxes. Land Rover engineers repeatedly played with software so one time the vehicle was not in English. All the increasing electronic issues resulted in the dash being torn apart so many times that you could not open the glove compartment. Filled “lemon law” under state statutes and finally Land Rover USA had to refund my money. My parting comment is that the vehicle looks great but in my experience it is JUNK. I personally would avoid Land Rover products. I had to wait 5 months from time of ordering to receive my junk. I ordered all the options in the Diesel engine and option packages all for one month of intermittent possession and 3 months at the dealer before got a refund. Technology Reliability Value Report Abuse