Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,235
full time 4WDyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,235
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.6/419.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,235
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,235
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
14 total speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,235
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5468 lbs.
Gross weight6769 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1301 lbs.
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height69.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Exterior Colors
  • Rimini Red Micatallic
  • Chawton White
  • Stornoway Grey Metallic
  • Arctic Frost Micatallic
  • Zermatt Silver Metallic
  • Java Black Pearlescent
  • Buckingham Blue Micatallic
  • Giverny Green Micatallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Alpaca, premium leather
  • Alpaca, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Null tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 107Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,235
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,235
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
