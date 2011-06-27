Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews

2007 hse commuter, tow, family wagon. bigpapa , 02/13/2016 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful So currently I have had my 07 have for about 2 years. Repairs are all standard maintenance stuff. Brakes, tires, oil etc. Find a local to work on these items or do yourself and it saves a bunch. The non standard items to watch is #1 the air ride. When air ride goes generally starts as a bag or valve and then will overwork your compressor and you will replace that too... This will run $2500 if you do the bags and compressor at the same time. Brake rotors are another one. If these go use the aftermarket upgrades out as they are far superior to the stock rotors. Other item is the sidemarker light. This this once it goes bad will haunt your dashboard display. This really needs to be a recall item... I now have 138000 on my hse and it runs great! I have towed a small bobcat tractor in excess of 6000 lbs. Even though the vehicle is rated for 7700 the hitch is probably only good for 5500 as you have to use an extender which lowers the capacity rating. I really use my hse for daily driver, heavy hauler and Saturday night pimp whip (so it has been called). Don't let all the negative hype keep you from buying one of these. If you want a ride that makes you feel good, can tow and get you from A to B with some style.... This is the right choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So far so good Dot , 05/27/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Great car, but I really wish it had a remote tailgate. This is a heavy car and should have a rear hatch that opens and closes via remote. Also, I've already been through 2 sets of brakes and tires. The dealership said this is normal. Ugh. A heavy car like the RR Sport really blows through the brake pads. I had them replaced less than a year ago and they are already squeaking. You can hear me braking from a mile away. Kind of embarrassing.

Perfection in motion Surprised , 01/10/2007 34 of 36 people found this review helpful This car has been perfect for me. I was originally looking for a sport sedan in the 50k range, but I couldn't find anything that fit my personality. I wanted something that was comfortable and fun to drive but stood out. I found the comfort in one car, the drivability in another. But in this Range Rover Sport, I found both of those attributes plus the X factor in appearance. This SUV really stands out. I get looks and compliments everywhere I go. Its big enough to look rugged and tough as well as being sleek enough to look sexy. Land Rover could have not made a better SUV. When I tell someone that I own a Range Rover, they congratulate me for getting the Sport and not the other one.

All Wheel Drive Bentley Dr. Morton , 08/04/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I recently purchased the RRS SC and this SUV has blown my mind. I had seen them around, found them flashy and even considered buying one. However, I never became serious about it until a friend of mine brought his home. The first time I climbed into the RRS I was instantly impressed. The classy styling on the outside transitioned well into the interior. I was at the dealership the next week and now I'm a proud owner of the RRS SC. If you can fit the bill, this car is worth adding to the collection. I drove the BMW 7 Series for years, and I don't think I'll ever go back.