2006 Kia Sorento Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,553$2,407$2,867
Clean$1,434$2,220$2,644
Average$1,196$1,847$2,198
Rough$958$1,473$1,751
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,828$2,841$3,386
Clean$1,688$2,620$3,122
Average$1,408$2,180$2,595
Rough$1,128$1,739$2,068
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,402$2,204$2,636
Clean$1,295$2,033$2,431
Average$1,080$1,691$2,020
Rough$865$1,349$1,610
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,937$2,973$3,531
Clean$1,788$2,742$3,257
Average$1,492$2,281$2,707
Rough$1,195$1,819$2,157
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,731$2,676$3,185
Clean$1,599$2,468$2,937
Average$1,334$2,053$2,441
Rough$1,068$1,638$1,946
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,756$2,765$3,308
Clean$1,622$2,550$3,051
Average$1,353$2,121$2,536
Rough$1,084$1,692$2,021
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,295 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,033 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Kia Sorento ranges from $865 to $2,636, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.