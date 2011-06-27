Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,553
|$2,407
|$2,867
|Clean
|$1,434
|$2,220
|$2,644
|Average
|$1,196
|$1,847
|$2,198
|Rough
|$958
|$1,473
|$1,751
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,828
|$2,841
|$3,386
|Clean
|$1,688
|$2,620
|$3,122
|Average
|$1,408
|$2,180
|$2,595
|Rough
|$1,128
|$1,739
|$2,068
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$2,204
|$2,636
|Clean
|$1,295
|$2,033
|$2,431
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,691
|$2,020
|Rough
|$865
|$1,349
|$1,610
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,937
|$2,973
|$3,531
|Clean
|$1,788
|$2,742
|$3,257
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,281
|$2,707
|Rough
|$1,195
|$1,819
|$2,157
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$2,676
|$3,185
|Clean
|$1,599
|$2,468
|$2,937
|Average
|$1,334
|$2,053
|$2,441
|Rough
|$1,068
|$1,638
|$1,946
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,756
|$2,765
|$3,308
|Clean
|$1,622
|$2,550
|$3,051
|Average
|$1,353
|$2,121
|$2,536
|Rough
|$1,084
|$1,692
|$2,021