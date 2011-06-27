Estimated values
2005 Kia Optima EX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,040
|$2,920
|$3,392
|Clean
|$1,816
|$2,602
|$3,024
|Average
|$1,367
|$1,966
|$2,289
|Rough
|$918
|$1,330
|$1,554
Estimated values
2005 Kia Optima LX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,667
|$2,285
|$2,617
|Clean
|$1,484
|$2,036
|$2,334
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,538
|$1,766
|Rough
|$750
|$1,041
|$1,199
Estimated values
2005 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,797
|$2,569
|$2,982
|Clean
|$1,599
|$2,289
|$2,659
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,730
|$2,013
|Rough
|$808
|$1,170
|$1,366
Estimated values
2005 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,590
|$2,236
|$2,583
|Clean
|$1,415
|$1,993
|$2,303
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,506
|$1,743
|Rough
|$715
|$1,019
|$1,183
Estimated values
2005 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,014
|$2,852
|$3,300
|Clean
|$1,793
|$2,541
|$2,943
|Average
|$1,349
|$1,920
|$2,227
|Rough
|$906
|$1,299
|$1,512