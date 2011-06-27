Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Consumer Reviews

Cheap Jeep Larry Maddox , 07/13/2015 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful This was the first Jeep I have ever owned. This Jeep doesn't have all the electronic stuff and I am ok with that. I am looking at the dependability of this vehicle before I upgrade. I am amazed at how quite this Jeep is on the highway. My Cadillac CTS isn't that quite. This Jeep has great suspension and drives like a dream. Having to let go of my Chevy Colorado which I bought brand new in 2007 wasn't as difficult as I thought it would be. This Jeep surpasses my expectations and I will not hesitate to get another one down the road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Jeep Fan jeep51 , 04/30/2013 28 of 28 people found this review helpful This is truly an SUV! Second Jeep Liberty in my home. First one a 2002 Liberty Sport still running great after 205k miles. Reliable, fun to drive and pretty. Original paint great, no rust. Is a quality SUV. Report Abuse

Luvin it! Anonymous , 08/17/2016 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful So over the past 4 years we've purchased 2 used Jeep Liberty's for our kids; my turn now! I really like how they handle, especially in the snow. I did a little research and traded in my 2007 Honda Fit for a 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport. The seat is extremely comfortable, the ride is great. The acceleration and gas mileage is meh, but I knew that beforehand. My husband drives a Suburban, which is an awesome vehicle in it's own right, but I wanted something a little smaller and easier to park. I drive to Northern Michigan on a regular basis and I've already driven it twice. Great vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Edmonds verse me onefofun , 02/12/2011 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I have owned the 2010 Jeep Liberty for about 8 months and have found the negative press given to this vehicle to be just subjective preferences. The first knock by professionals is the power...well this Jeep has plenty of power and in fact is very zippy and torquey at low end. It gets up and scoots off the line but does lose some punch at 50 and above....but what is the speed limit? This Jeeps power is more than enough. The handling? love it! It is stable on the highway, fun to drive in town and has answered every task I have given it off road including 15 inches of snow mud combo and very rugged terrain. The interior cleans up well and while not fancy remember..its a Jeep. Report Abuse