Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XK 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,632
|$35,695
|$39,905
|Clean
|$30,492
|$34,427
|$38,412
|Average
|$28,210
|$31,890
|$35,427
|Rough
|$25,929
|$29,353
|$32,441
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,689
|$50,107
|$56,705
|Clean
|$42,114
|$48,327
|$54,584
|Average
|$38,963
|$44,766
|$50,341
|Rough
|$35,812
|$41,205
|$46,099
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,304
|$41,836
|$45,583
|Clean
|$36,922
|$40,350
|$43,877
|Average
|$34,160
|$37,377
|$40,467
|Rough
|$31,397
|$34,403
|$37,057
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XK 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,702
|$32,613
|$35,686
|Clean
|$28,631
|$31,454
|$34,351
|Average
|$26,489
|$29,136
|$31,681
|Rough
|$24,347
|$26,819
|$29,012
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,867
|$50,524
|$54,463
|Clean
|$45,177
|$48,729
|$52,425
|Average
|$41,797
|$45,138
|$48,351
|Rough
|$38,417
|$41,548
|$44,276
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,806
|$40,408
|$46,140
|Clean
|$33,551
|$38,972
|$44,414
|Average
|$31,041
|$36,100
|$40,962
|Rough
|$28,530
|$33,229
|$37,510