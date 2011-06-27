  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK
  4. Used 2015 Jaguar XK
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 XK
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all XKS for sale
List Price Estimate
$30,752 - $37,827
Used XK for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Love this black cat!

Carlover, 08/10/2019
XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is fun to drive. It is a very classy car that will "get up and go". It is still stylish, but admittedly it is looking a little more like a "classic" than a fresh design at this point. I have the ultimate black and it has a beautiful sparkle to it (but really likes to be clean). The things I do not like are the audio options (no aux and no bluetooth, boo!), the cabin is a little tight (I am 6'2", 200lb), and the maintenance costs are just the price of owning a Jaguar. All said, I would buy again and loved picking this up used with <25,000 miles. Highly recommend for a really enjoyable every day driving experience.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all XKS for sale

Related Used 2015 Jaguar XK info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles