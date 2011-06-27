Used 2015 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews
Love this black cat!
Carlover, 08/10/2019
XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This car is fun to drive. It is a very classy car that will "get up and go". It is still stylish, but admittedly it is looking a little more like a "classic" than a fresh design at this point. I have the ultimate black and it has a beautiful sparkle to it (but really likes to be clean). The things I do not like are the audio options (no aux and no bluetooth, boo!), the cabin is a little tight (I am 6'2", 200lb), and the maintenance costs are just the price of owning a Jaguar. All said, I would buy again and loved picking this up used with <25,000 miles. Highly recommend for a really enjoyable every day driving experience.
