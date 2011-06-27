Used 2011 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews
Love my XKR
The car is very quick with instant power. The cabin is as nice as one would expect from jaguar. Service is very reasonable. Oil change and engine review cost $179. Car requires one oil change per year. The lines of the car are perfect and the look is very distinctive versus those of MBZ, BMW and Audi. The looks blow the German competitors away.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
An English Masterpiece
Awesome sound and acceleration. Interior is of very high quality. Exterior is beautiful, a real head-Turner. Really a 2 passenger car as the back seat is for groceries or a small cat. Electronics are so so. Navigation is clumsy and the Bluetooth phone features are limited. The stereo is terrific. Overall a wonderful and reliable car, highly recommended.
- Performance
- Comfort
Perhaps the flat out best car on the planet
Just bought my new 2011 XKR Convertible 5 weeks ago. I can't begin to tell everyone out there how amazing this car is. Had a 2007 on a 2 year lease a few years back and that was just the 300hp XK. I thought that car was wicked. How wrong I was. Never has so much power been combined with such grace. Great looks, flat out astounding performance, and finally I feel like a rock star again. Can't wait to go to work in the morning. Can't wait to go anywhere in this car. Wow. Love it.
Better than I had hoped!
This is the best car I have ever owned and that includes a lot of great cars (even a new 1974 XKE convertible). Before I bought it, I compared it to test drives of the MB SL 500, the Porsche Carrera and BMW 650I. The XKR won the comparison easily IMO. The acceleration from any speed is awesome. People are always pulling-up alongside to tell me how great it looks and sounds! Better city mileage than the 2008 BMW 750I I had before this car. Much simpler to operate than a BMW. I wanted a fantastic GT and now I have one. Jaguar's motto of "Grace with Pace" says it all. I will keep this car forever!
Great car value!
This car is lovely, great performance and sound. Warranty us unbeatable!! Although no major issues at all when even there is anything minor such as a small blemish on the leather dash, jaguar replaces the whole dash at no charge. This car turns heads and is a bargain on the used market! Highly recommend! Sorry this is a base XK which has plenty of power, the drop down would not let me select the correct model and year which purchased which was 2014. A
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the XK
Related Used 2011 Jaguar XK info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2003
- Used Cadillac CTS 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2018
- Used Ram 1500 2001
- Used Honda Accord 2004
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2015
- Used Audi A4 2014
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 F-PACE
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE