Used 2011 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews

Love my XKR Arturo Gatti , 03/31/2016 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The car is very quick with instant power. The cabin is as nice as one would expect from jaguar. Service is very reasonable. Oil change and engine review cost $179. Car requires one oil change per year. The lines of the car are perfect and the look is very distinctive versus those of MBZ, BMW and Audi. The looks blow the German competitors away. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An English Masterpiece Larry Ritter , 05/11/2016 XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Awesome sound and acceleration. Interior is of very high quality. Exterior is beautiful, a real head-Turner. Really a 2 passenger car as the back seat is for groceries or a small cat. Electronics are so so. Navigation is clumsy and the Bluetooth phone features are limited. The stereo is terrific. Overall a wonderful and reliable car, highly recommended. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Perhaps the flat out best car on the planet 1970l78 , 06/17/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Just bought my new 2011 XKR Convertible 5 weeks ago. I can't begin to tell everyone out there how amazing this car is. Had a 2007 on a 2 year lease a few years back and that was just the 300hp XK. I thought that car was wicked. How wrong I was. Never has so much power been combined with such grace. Great looks, flat out astounding performance, and finally I feel like a rock star again. Can't wait to go to work in the morning. Can't wait to go anywhere in this car. Wow. Love it. Report Abuse

Better than I had hoped! PRI , 11/20/2010 13 of 16 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned and that includes a lot of great cars (even a new 1974 XKE convertible). Before I bought it, I compared it to test drives of the MB SL 500, the Porsche Carrera and BMW 650I. The XKR won the comparison easily IMO. The acceleration from any speed is awesome. People are always pulling-up alongside to tell me how great it looks and sounds! Better city mileage than the 2008 BMW 750I I had before this car. Much simpler to operate than a BMW. I wanted a fantastic GT and now I have one. Jaguar's motto of "Grace with Pace" says it all. I will keep this car forever! Report Abuse