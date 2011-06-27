Vehicle overview

The Jaguar X-Type has always seemed like a television spin-off of a popular film. And not in a good, "M*A*S*H" sort of way. Rather, more along the lines of "My Big Fat Greek Life" or "RoboCop: The Series." All the things that made the big-budget versions a success leave something to be desired in a smaller, less expensive medium, especially when it comes to production values. Although the 2008 X-Type tries its best to act the part of a baby Jaguar XJ, it ultimately feels like a lesser car half-heartedly tarted up with wood, chrome and leaping-cat hood ornament.

In fact, that's exactly what it is, as the X-Type sedan and wagon (called "Sportwagon") are based on the last-generation Ford Mondeo, a front-wheel-drive family sedan and wagon sold in Europe. Since no self-respecting Jag could have its power shunted through the front wheels, all X-Types come with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). It's certainly a nice attribute, and in years past AWD was one of the car's main advantages. However, AWD has become more common in the entry-luxury segment, and most competing sedans and wagons now offer it as an option.

Perhaps realizing this, Jaguar has been trying to increase the X-Type's appeal by making more features part of the car's standard equipment list. This year's sedan, for instance, comes with the formerly optional 10-way power front seats and driver memory. Still, for its price of entry, this Jaguar should offer more quality materials and refinement -- copious amounts of sapele wood trim and leather aren't enough.

Overall, we've never thought much of the X-Type, and the fact that it's now in its seventh year of production and still hasn't had a full redesign makes our heart grow even colder. Along with its interior plastics and overall build quality remaining several steps behind competing vehicles, its performance and fuel economy are hardly captivating. The 2008 Jaguar X-Type is quite simply standing still in a segment that's rapidly moving forward with the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Lexus IS and redesigned Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Though, on the bright side, the X-Type is at least more enjoyable than "My Big Fat Greek Life."