Used 2008 Jaguar X-Type Consumer Reviews
Jaguar X-Type
I bought the Jaguar X-Type 3 months ago and quite frankly, I had my reservations about it initially. It was love at first sight, but having never driven owned or driven a Jaguar, I was trepidatious to say the least. How misplaced those reservations were. This is a beautiful car to drive. Its power is exceptional, luxury finishing is good and the AWD is truly brilliant. On the day I bought it, I had to travel a distance of more than 1400km. I had a tyre burst doing 160kph trying to get my destination (I know its speeding, but the road was long and empty and therefore irresistable.) The Jaguar did not deviate an inch. I slowed down, assessed the damage, put on the spare and was away.
X-Type I would buy again
For an AWD car, this cannot be beat. It is powerful, handles great and is comfortable. I can even get a 2" x 4" home inside. No other car in its class comes close. I live in S. Florida where it rains like hurricanes. One day, I notice power transferring to another wheel while flying down the highway in a downpour. The X-type tracked straight and true in a blinding rain. Moments later, I saw a car which had hyroplaned off into a canal. What car will I buy next? One that has luxury features, AWD, 225 hp and an unsurpassed service program; all for the low $30,000's. There is only one such car. The X-type. A fantastic, fabulous car that has no comparable.
Leaper Triumphs!
In winter gold, my new Jag X Type is elegance in motion. My neighbours have BMWs and Mercedes but my car has style in & out. Sadly, this the last year of production - a misguided decision by Jaguar.
The Bang for your Buck!
On sport mode (standard to all X-type models) it is amazingly fun to drive. Surprisingly it had an interior that put my friends, family, and clients ahh. The luxury package is the way to go. The chrome exterior is flashy and still maintains its profesional look. Lot of power and prestige.
Sponsored cars related to the X-Type
Related Used 2008 Jaguar X-Type info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 XJ
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2019 F-TYPE