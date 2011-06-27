  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar X-Type
  4. Used 2008 Jaguar X-Type
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Jaguar X-Type Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 X-Type
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all X-Types for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,822 - $5,369
Used X-Type for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Jaguar X-Type

coyzan, 10/19/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought the Jaguar X-Type 3 months ago and quite frankly, I had my reservations about it initially. It was love at first sight, but having never driven owned or driven a Jaguar, I was trepidatious to say the least. How misplaced those reservations were. This is a beautiful car to drive. Its power is exceptional, luxury finishing is good and the AWD is truly brilliant. On the day I bought it, I had to travel a distance of more than 1400km. I had a tyre burst doing 160kph trying to get my destination (I know its speeding, but the road was long and empty and therefore irresistable.) The Jaguar did not deviate an inch. I slowed down, assessed the damage, put on the spare and was away.

Report Abuse

X-Type I would buy again

Roger , 06/23/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

For an AWD car, this cannot be beat. It is powerful, handles great and is comfortable. I can even get a 2" x 4" home inside. No other car in its class comes close. I live in S. Florida where it rains like hurricanes. One day, I notice power transferring to another wheel while flying down the highway in a downpour. The X-type tracked straight and true in a blinding rain. Moments later, I saw a car which had hyroplaned off into a canal. What car will I buy next? One that has luxury features, AWD, 225 hp and an unsurpassed service program; all for the low $30,000's. There is only one such car. The X-type. A fantastic, fabulous car that has no comparable.

Report Abuse

Leaper Triumphs!

Joan L, 03/29/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

In winter gold, my new Jag X Type is elegance in motion. My neighbours have BMWs and Mercedes but my car has style in & out. Sadly, this the last year of production - a misguided decision by Jaguar.

Report Abuse

The Bang for your Buck!

john stolck, 10/14/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

On sport mode (standard to all X-type models) it is amazingly fun to drive. Surprisingly it had an interior that put my friends, family, and clients ahh. The luxury package is the way to go. The chrome exterior is flashy and still maintains its profesional look. Lot of power and prestige.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X-Types for sale

Related Used 2008 Jaguar X-Type info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles