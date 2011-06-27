Estimated values
2008 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,449
|$3,705
|$4,412
|Clean
|$2,224
|$3,360
|$3,993
|Average
|$1,773
|$2,672
|$3,156
|Rough
|$1,323
|$1,983
|$2,318
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,779
|$6,850
|$8,022
|Clean
|$4,339
|$6,214
|$7,261
|Average
|$3,460
|$4,940
|$5,738
|Rough
|$2,580
|$3,667
|$4,216