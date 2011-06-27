Used 2012 INFINITI FX Consumer Reviews

New model is cheap marcus428 , 05/16/2012 36 of 36 people found this review helpful This is our second FX. Our first was a 2008 and we loved it! Fast, comfortable great handling and sounded great. The lease ran out so we got a 2012. Mistake. Infinity replaced the 5 speed transmission with a cheap 7 speed transmission. It robs power, is confused, shifts up and down at random and delays during quick acceleration (like when you need to pass a car). The manual function is very dangerous. When down shifting, the transmission disengages and the car free-falls for a full second until the transmission re-engages. Also, after 6 months there will be a foul smell from the AC upon start up. The dealer will recommend turning off the AC for a few secs every time you park. Really? Report Abuse

Love my FX paulmiceli , 04/10/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had my FX for about 2 years and I have about 30,000 miles on it. Overall I really like the car and I can't think of anything seriously wrong with it. I have the premium and deluxe touring package and I love the quilted leather and the 20 inch wheels. The navigation in my opinion works very well but I find it really annoying that its almost unusable when you're driving and I hate using voice commands. I think this car is good for someone who doesn't always have people in the car or need a lot of cargo room. The backseat space and trunk is descent but not great but it works perfectly for me. I also like that there's not a ton of them around so they're not so commonplace.

Less car merlin , 03/06/2012 34 of 41 people found this review helpful Our 4th Infiniti. Has 6000 trouble free miles.Replaces an '03 FX35 AWD that was trouble free for 115,000 miles. I rate the '03 as an A+ car, and the '12 as a B-. Handles well. Even with 7 spd trans, the mpg is exactly the same as '03: 19.6. Fit/finish in and out has suffered. The '12 noticeably cheaper throughout: floor mats, carpet, headliner, center armrest,wheel/tire size,chrome exhaust finishers. Car feels smaller than '03. Fold out door pockets eliminated. Adjustable center armrest eliminated. Throaty exhaust note eliminated. Dash design has gone down. Multi adjust seats very good,comfortable. Tech package very capable. A very fine car ('03) has been very noticeably cheapened '12.

Beautiful car, a few issues cheryl d , 07/14/2016 FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We purchased our fx35 this year and love the car albeit we have had a few issues. The car is only a 2012 but has apparently been through several, rough, northern winters. It had a good deal of corrosion under the carriage but the dealership took good care of us and honored all warranties. We are happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value