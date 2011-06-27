Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Consumer Reviews

So far, so good... frustrated86 , 07/19/2014 37 of 37 people found this review helpful Moved up from a 2009 Sonata (which was a fairly reliable car and a good value) to a 3.8 Genesis RWD with Ultimate Package. I have had the car for about 3 weeks and driven 2,000 miles, both hwy. and city. I must say that I am very impressed. The car is very quiet, responsive to all driving situations and has a ton of features; all which improve the driving experience. The interior layout is clean, logical, and elegant. Seating is very comfortable and ergonomically designed to fit almost anyone, including rear seating. The exterior design, albeit not my favorite compared to Cadillac or Audi has been a head turner and a source of several compliments at gas stations and supermarket lots. Report Abuse

So far so good, but one aggravation Jim Orr , 03/07/2015 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful After driving Buicks & Cadillacs for several years I looked at the Lincoln MK series, drove a Lexus and settled on the Genesis with the Signature package. Traded in a 2011 Buick Lucerne, which I loved. In hindsight I wish I'd sprung for the Tech package with a few more features that I miss. The biggest aggravation is getting the nav system to take voice inputs. Manual inputs work fine or if I say something she recognizes like "Starbucks" or "Texaco" then it works like a charm. But a voice input street address comes up with some of the weirdest options I've ever seen. Anyone else have the same issue? I have a couple of gripes. This car goes through front turn signal bulbs like Sherman went through Georgia. I've been through at least six. The left one is pretty easy and I can replace it myself. The right one requires removing some structure, so I let a mechanic change it (twice). The auto parts place says a lot of owners have the same problem, as do owners of a couple of VW models. No one seems to know why. The other gripe is that I don't get good tire mileage. I put top end Michelins on and get 30-40 thousand max. The tire man says it's because it's a heavy car on performance tires. I'll probably still buy another Genesis unless something better comes along this fall. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Best car I've ever bought. rpkelly , 05/05/2015 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful Hyundai has come a very long way, and the 2015 Genesis sedan puts it in the elite company of Mercedes, BMW and Lexus. I purchased mine yesterday and was amazed at the fantastic electronics package, the amazing comfort and overall stylish look. I traded in my 2007 Lexus which I had purchased new and in all honesty, can't hold a candle to the Genesis. We had looked into buying the Lexus LS460 which this Genesis is comparable to in all ways except for being about $25k less in price.

Great Value srn63 , 02/02/2015 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 50 of 51 people found this review helpful I test drove several cars over the course of 6 months and narrowed my choices to the BMW 5 series and Audi A6. Hands down the Genesis offers the best value for the buck. Considering all the features you will pay at least $15,000 more for a BMW and Audi. The Genesis ride beats the BMW 5 series and is very comparable to the A6. The car is whisper quiet, great acceleration, sporty but comfortable ride. BMW and Audi should be on watch...Genesis hits them right between the eyes. I am shocked this is only a B rated car on Edmunds