Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,362
|$20,656
|$23,874
|Clean
|$16,585
|$19,716
|$22,760
|Average
|$15,032
|$17,837
|$20,533
|Rough
|$13,479
|$15,957
|$18,306
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,684
|$16,280
|$18,817
|Clean
|$13,072
|$15,540
|$17,939
|Average
|$11,848
|$14,058
|$16,184
|Rough
|$10,624
|$12,577
|$14,428
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,436
|$17,176
|$19,851
|Clean
|$13,791
|$16,395
|$18,925
|Average
|$12,499
|$14,832
|$17,073
|Rough
|$11,208
|$13,269
|$15,221