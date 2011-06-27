  1. Home
Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/521.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Torque264 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,250
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,250
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,250
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,250
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Exterior Colors
  • White Satin Pearl
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • Sterling Blue Metallic
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Cabernet Red Pearl
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,250
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
