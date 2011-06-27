Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,856
|$6,020
|$7,344
|Clean
|$3,524
|$5,494
|$6,686
|Average
|$2,860
|$4,441
|$5,370
|Rough
|$2,195
|$3,388
|$4,055
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,006
|$7,040
|$8,292
|Clean
|$4,574
|$6,424
|$7,549
|Average
|$3,712
|$5,193
|$6,063
|Rough
|$2,849
|$3,962
|$4,578