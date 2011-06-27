Used 2018 Honda Fit Consumer Reviews
Just What I Needed
I needed a relatively inexpensive replacement for a 13 year old Toyota Matrix with 110k miles. I also missed driving a stick. I mainly drive to & from work, so mileage was also a factor. . Possibly my favorite part is that I’m 6-foot-3 & have headroom to spare in this tiny car. I honestly don’t have a single negative thing to say about the Fit. It matched everything I was looking for. Above & beyond the Accent, Versa, Focus, or Corolla - all of which I also test drove.
Peppy little car with awesome cargo space!
Not as powerful compared to compact sedans, but great for daily commute. Awesome gearbox, short throws on shifting gears, fun to drive! Cheap but doesn’t feel cheap. I owned 2 Fits. 2018 Fit EX and a 2018 Fit Sport. This is more than enough car. Feels like a go kart! Awesome traction in snow as well. Just put on a nice set of winter tires, and you’re all set.
2018 Love my HONDA FIT!!!!
The HONDA SENSING comes on the model I leased (3 yrs. = great terms with 0 down!). I think the lane-departure warning, right front-outdoor mirror camera for changing lanes is AWESOME, as is the auto-braking is you are getting too close to the car in front of you. HONDA SENSING IS FANTASTIC!I love the tiny doors .. especially with how narrow some parking places are nowadays at malls, grocery stores, etc. The seats in the back fold DOWN ... but also the seat-bottoms fold UP! Makes for excellent storage either way. Why don't they make ALL cars like this? VERY, VERY HAPPY with my choice for HONDA FIT 2018 with all the new, great, standard features.
The 2018 Tech added to the Car is Fabulous!
Honda Sensing has been terrific. I'm sure not quite a Tesla, but, I can drive on the highway without touching the wheel or pedals and the car has won my trust. The visibility is great, camera on the outside mirror is a fantastic safety feature. And the versatility is unmatched for a car this size. Oh, and maneuvering in the city is a godsend. And, I fill up maybe once every 7-8 weeks because I don't have far to drive and the car sips the gas. I couldn't be happier.
fit for life
great city car, high quality in and out, roomy for such a small vehicle........only the engine could be a little more power (1.8 or a turbo). not sure about cvt yet to comment on reliability. 44 mpg on a 300 mile trip at 60-65 mph.
