Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,324
|$14,178
|$16,351
|Clean
|$12,034
|$13,849
|$15,951
|Average
|$11,453
|$13,191
|$15,151
|Rough
|$10,872
|$12,533
|$14,351
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,086
|$15,001
|$17,249
|Clean
|$12,778
|$14,653
|$16,827
|Average
|$12,161
|$13,957
|$15,983
|Rough
|$11,544
|$13,261
|$15,139
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,452
|$13,260
|$15,376
|Clean
|$11,182
|$12,952
|$15,000
|Average
|$10,642
|$12,337
|$14,248
|Rough
|$10,103
|$11,721
|$13,496
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,406
|$12,007
|$13,884
|Clean
|$10,160
|$11,728
|$13,545
|Average
|$9,670
|$11,171
|$12,865
|Rough
|$9,180
|$10,614
|$12,186
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,270
|$14,320
|$16,718
|Clean
|$11,981
|$13,988
|$16,309
|Average
|$11,403
|$13,324
|$15,491
|Rough
|$10,824
|$12,659
|$14,673
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,719
|$13,546
|$15,685
|Clean
|$11,443
|$13,232
|$15,301
|Average
|$10,891
|$12,603
|$14,534
|Rough
|$10,339
|$11,974
|$13,766
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,847
|$13,662
|$15,791
|Clean
|$11,567
|$13,345
|$15,405
|Average
|$11,009
|$12,711
|$14,632
|Rough
|$10,451
|$12,077
|$13,860
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,621
|$15,568
|$17,855
|Clean
|$13,300
|$15,207
|$17,419
|Average
|$12,658
|$14,484
|$16,545
|Rough
|$12,016
|$13,762
|$15,672
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,429
|$14,304
|$16,501
|Clean
|$12,136
|$13,972
|$16,097
|Average
|$11,551
|$13,308
|$15,290
|Rough
|$10,965
|$12,644
|$14,483
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,115
|$12,929
|$15,052
|Clean
|$10,854
|$12,629
|$14,683
|Average
|$10,330
|$12,029
|$13,947
|Rough
|$9,806
|$11,429
|$13,211