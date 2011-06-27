  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,324$14,178$16,351
Clean$12,034$13,849$15,951
Average$11,453$13,191$15,151
Rough$10,872$12,533$14,351
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,086$15,001$17,249
Clean$12,778$14,653$16,827
Average$12,161$13,957$15,983
Rough$11,544$13,261$15,139
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,452$13,260$15,376
Clean$11,182$12,952$15,000
Average$10,642$12,337$14,248
Rough$10,103$11,721$13,496
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,406$12,007$13,884
Clean$10,160$11,728$13,545
Average$9,670$11,171$12,865
Rough$9,180$10,614$12,186
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,270$14,320$16,718
Clean$11,981$13,988$16,309
Average$11,403$13,324$15,491
Rough$10,824$12,659$14,673
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,719$13,546$15,685
Clean$11,443$13,232$15,301
Average$10,891$12,603$14,534
Rough$10,339$11,974$13,766
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,847$13,662$15,791
Clean$11,567$13,345$15,405
Average$11,009$12,711$14,632
Rough$10,451$12,077$13,860
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,621$15,568$17,855
Clean$13,300$15,207$17,419
Average$12,658$14,484$16,545
Rough$12,016$13,762$15,672
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,429$14,304$16,501
Clean$12,136$13,972$16,097
Average$11,551$13,308$15,290
Rough$10,965$12,644$14,483
Estimated values
2018 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,115$12,929$15,052
Clean$10,854$12,629$14,683
Average$10,330$12,029$13,947
Rough$9,806$11,429$13,211
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Honda Fit on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda Fit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,160 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,728 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Honda Fit. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Honda Fit and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Honda Fit ranges from $9,180 to $13,884, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Honda Fit is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.