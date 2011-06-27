Used 2017 Honda Fit Consumer Reviews

Big punch in a little car Paul S , 06/16/2017 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I spend most of my driving on the freeway going back and forth to work so wanted a small car with good gas mileage but had to have great cargo area - the Fit hit all those areas wonderfully! I was shocked in how much room is in this small car - with the back seats down there is so much space to haul things and then flip the seats up and there is incredible room for tall things. It handles like a dream and I like the fuel economy mode that helps guide me to drive the most efficient way to maximize my MPG. My only real complaint is the lack of detailed instructions on how to use everything and the touch-screen display is not kind of clunky to get around but overall I am very impressed! [One year into my "new" Fit and I have to say I am just as impressed as I was a year ago - great car!] Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Little red rocket. Frankie N. , 01/22/2017 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful This car has been great so far. Good gas mileage, and plenty of power. Compared to the 2012 Fit which I love also "still have it" the 2017 gets a little better gas mileage, more power, and feel as if it is a little heavier car. the 2017 doesn't have the room of the 2012 but enough for me. My wife loves the Bluetooth that works with her cell phone, the backup camera, and lane watch camera. Over all I'm well pleased and my wife also which is a plus for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Honda could have put more effort in design... C Brozek , 07/01/2017 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Note: driving force for purchasing this vehicle was5yr overall cost of ownership...lowest initial price, low frequency/cost of repairs, lowest fuel costs, with highest safety. HITS: 1) exterior body/lights/window styling is much improved...no longer the dorky design it once suffered from; 2) fuel economy...so far 40+ highway, 34 city; 3) quantity of electronic features of its LX package are decent given the budget price-range. MISSES: 1) driver comfort...insufficient cushioning causing discomfort only remedied by aftermarket 2" foam pad; 2) interior ergonomics...USB and charging outlets on dashboard slightly out of reach and sight, center console cover (when open) makes storage awkward to access, and charging port in center console hard to access; 3) engine/road noise a bit much, more soundproofing needed. Overall, Honda could have done a better job, especially given how it touts its reputation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

GREAT AROUND TOWN CAR W/EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY J Senter , 09/28/2017 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Only after several months of owning my 2017 Honda Fit I know that I made the right choice. The interior space is much more than it appears from the exterior. The multiple seat configurations are brilliant. If you want to make your driving experience a little more exciting, all you have to do is shift the transmission to Sport Mode and you are off and running. Great pick up with no problem merging in traffic going 80mph. The driver Big Cup holder to the left of the steering wheel is brilliantly placed and designed. The BT audio streaming is nice and works well with Pandora and the sound of the stock radio is sufficient. Visibility is excellent and the car handles well in the rain. I look forward to putting many many more miles on my new Honda Fit and with it getting 40mpg it won't cost me much to do it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value