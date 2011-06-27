Used 2017 Honda Fit Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Big punch in a little car

Paul S, 06/16/2017
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
32 of 32 people found this review helpful

I spend most of my driving on the freeway going back and forth to work so wanted a small car with good gas mileage but had to have great cargo area - the Fit hit all those areas wonderfully! I was shocked in how much room is in this small car - with the back seats down there is so much space to haul things and then flip the seats up and there is incredible room for tall things. It handles like a dream and I like the fuel economy mode that helps guide me to drive the most efficient way to maximize my MPG. My only real complaint is the lack of detailed instructions on how to use everything and the touch-screen display is not kind of clunky to get around but overall I am very impressed! [One year into my "new" Fit and I have to say I am just as impressed as I was a year ago - great car!]

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value


Little red rocket.

Frankie N., 01/22/2017
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

This car has been great so far. Good gas mileage, and plenty of power. Compared to the 2012 Fit which I love also "still have it" the 2017 gets a little better gas mileage, more power, and feel as if it is a little heavier car. the 2017 doesn't have the room of the 2012 but enough for me. My wife loves the Bluetooth that works with her cell phone, the backup camera, and lane watch camera. Over all I'm well pleased and my wife also which is a plus for me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value


Honda could have put more effort in design...

C Brozek, 07/01/2017
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

Note: driving force for purchasing this vehicle was5yr overall cost of ownership...lowest initial price, low frequency/cost of repairs, lowest fuel costs, with highest safety. HITS: 1) exterior body/lights/window styling is much improved...no longer the dorky design it once suffered from; 2) fuel economy...so far 40+ highway, 34 city; 3) quantity of electronic features of its LX package are decent given the budget price-range. MISSES: 1) driver comfort...insufficient cushioning causing discomfort only remedied by aftermarket 2" foam pad; 2) interior ergonomics...USB and charging outlets on dashboard slightly out of reach and sight, center console cover (when open) makes storage awkward to access, and charging port in center console hard to access; 3) engine/road noise a bit much, more soundproofing needed. Overall, Honda could have done a better job, especially given how it touts its reputation.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value


GREAT AROUND TOWN CAR W/EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY

J Senter, 09/28/2017
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Only after several months of owning my 2017 Honda Fit I know that I made the right choice. The interior space is much more than it appears from the exterior. The multiple seat configurations are brilliant. If you want to make your driving experience a little more exciting, all you have to do is shift the transmission to Sport Mode and you are off and running. Great pick up with no problem merging in traffic going 80mph. The driver Big Cup holder to the left of the steering wheel is brilliantly placed and designed. The BT audio streaming is nice and works well with Pandora and the sound of the stock radio is sufficient. Visibility is excellent and the car handles well in the rain. I look forward to putting many many more miles on my new Honda Fit and with it getting 40mpg it won't cost me much to do it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value


Very nice for the price. Superb mileage

Steven Kovner, 05/13/2017
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

Small, but well-designed. Comfortable seats. Great mileage, and good performance. The car is generally quiet, but some engine noise when accelerating; quiets down afterwards. Fan can be noisy. Bluetooth/phone integration works, speakerphone is great, but some glitches using voice dialing. Interface for USB could be better. My driving is mostly highway, Massachusetts Rt 2 west of 495, 495 north of Rt. 2 to Rt 3. Anyone who drives there knows road speed is high. Car handles well, and accelerates well enough to merge easily. And that is in regular, not sport mode. (Sluggish in economy mode, but that is expected). It is a Fit - which means you can fit a lot in it. But the cargo cover is needed, but not good this year. The 2012 cover was a lot better. This one falls off its pins because it is too narrow. For commuting, though, this car is great. And I get over 37 MPG. Note the 5 miles from my usual gas station to home, on secondary roads, MPG exceeds 40.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value

