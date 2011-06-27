  1. Home
Used 2017 Honda Fit LX Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Fit
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$15,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.4/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,990
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,990
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,990
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,990
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,990
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,990
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,990
Front head room39.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,990
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,990
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length160.0 in.
Curb weight2513 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume112.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,990
Exterior Colors
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Mystic Yellow Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
185/60R15 84T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,990
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
