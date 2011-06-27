Estimated values
2017 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,313
|$12,280
|$14,423
|Clean
|$10,004
|$11,917
|$13,972
|Average
|$9,385
|$11,191
|$13,071
|Rough
|$8,766
|$10,465
|$12,169
Estimated values
2017 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,969
|$12,946
|$15,104
|Clean
|$10,640
|$12,563
|$14,632
|Average
|$9,982
|$11,798
|$13,688
|Rough
|$9,323
|$11,032
|$12,744
Estimated values
2017 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,575
|$11,306
|$13,196
|Clean
|$9,288
|$10,972
|$12,784
|Average
|$8,713
|$10,303
|$11,959
|Rough
|$8,139
|$9,635
|$11,134
Estimated values
2017 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,417
|$13,438
|$15,646
|Clean
|$11,074
|$13,041
|$15,157
|Average
|$10,389
|$12,246
|$14,179
|Rough
|$9,704
|$11,451
|$13,201
Estimated values
2017 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,137
|$14,231
|$16,521
|Clean
|$11,773
|$13,810
|$16,005
|Average
|$11,044
|$12,968
|$14,973
|Rough
|$10,316
|$12,127
|$13,940
Estimated values
2017 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,639
|$14,773
|$17,109
|Clean
|$12,259
|$14,337
|$16,575
|Average
|$11,501
|$13,463
|$15,505
|Rough
|$10,742
|$12,589
|$14,436