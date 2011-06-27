Estimated values
2011 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,761
|$6,639
|$8,025
|Clean
|$4,432
|$6,185
|$7,457
|Average
|$3,773
|$5,276
|$6,322
|Rough
|$3,114
|$4,368
|$5,187
Estimated values
2011 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,841
|$5,348
|$6,459
|Clean
|$3,575
|$4,982
|$6,002
|Average
|$3,044
|$4,250
|$5,089
|Rough
|$2,512
|$3,518
|$4,175
Estimated values
2011 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,116
|$5,787
|$7,020
|Clean
|$3,831
|$5,391
|$6,524
|Average
|$3,262
|$4,599
|$5,531
|Rough
|$2,692
|$3,807
|$4,538
Estimated values
2011 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,308
|$7,317
|$8,801
|Clean
|$4,941
|$6,816
|$8,178
|Average
|$4,207
|$5,815
|$6,934
|Rough
|$3,472
|$4,813
|$5,689
Estimated values
2011 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,122
|$7,215
|$8,756
|Clean
|$4,767
|$6,721
|$8,137
|Average
|$4,059
|$5,734
|$6,898
|Rough
|$3,350
|$4,747
|$5,660