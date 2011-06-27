Estimated values
2010 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,205
|$5,927
|$7,079
|Clean
|$3,882
|$5,481
|$6,538
|Average
|$3,237
|$4,590
|$5,457
|Rough
|$2,591
|$3,699
|$4,375
Estimated values
2010 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,528
|$6,449
|$7,732
|Clean
|$4,180
|$5,964
|$7,141
|Average
|$3,485
|$4,994
|$5,959
|Rough
|$2,790
|$4,025
|$4,778
Estimated values
2010 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,208
|$4,509
|$5,380
|Clean
|$2,961
|$4,170
|$4,969
|Average
|$2,469
|$3,492
|$4,147
|Rough
|$1,976
|$2,814
|$3,325
Estimated values
2010 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,440
|$4,885
|$5,851
|Clean
|$3,175
|$4,517
|$5,404
|Average
|$2,647
|$3,783
|$4,510
|Rough
|$2,119
|$3,048
|$3,616
Estimated values
2010 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,769
|$6,631
|$7,879
|Clean
|$4,403
|$6,132
|$7,277
|Average
|$3,670
|$5,135
|$6,073
|Rough
|$2,938
|$4,138
|$4,869