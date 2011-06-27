Estimated values
2009 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,786
|$5,475
|$6,501
|Clean
|$3,468
|$5,028
|$5,967
|Average
|$2,833
|$4,134
|$4,898
|Rough
|$2,198
|$3,239
|$3,830
Estimated values
2009 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,725
|$5,495
|$6,567
|Clean
|$3,412
|$5,046
|$6,028
|Average
|$2,788
|$4,148
|$4,949
|Rough
|$2,163
|$3,251
|$3,869
Estimated values
2009 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,926
|$5,651
|$6,697
|Clean
|$3,597
|$5,189
|$6,147
|Average
|$2,939
|$4,266
|$5,047
|Rough
|$2,280
|$3,343
|$3,946
Estimated values
2009 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$4,414
|$5,257
|Clean
|$2,770
|$4,054
|$4,825
|Average
|$2,263
|$3,332
|$3,961
|Rough
|$1,756
|$2,611
|$3,097
Estimated values
2009 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,701
|$3,932
|$4,679
|Clean
|$2,475
|$3,611
|$4,294
|Average
|$2,022
|$2,968
|$3,525
|Rough
|$1,569
|$2,326
|$2,757
Estimated values
2009 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,897
|$4,263
|$5,091
|Clean
|$2,654
|$3,915
|$4,672
|Average
|$2,168
|$3,218
|$3,836
|Rough
|$1,682
|$2,522
|$2,999