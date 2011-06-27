Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,227
|$20,267
|$22,572
|Clean
|$17,828
|$19,819
|$22,068
|Average
|$17,029
|$18,922
|$21,059
|Rough
|$16,231
|$18,026
|$20,051
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,608
|$16,473
|$18,578
|Clean
|$14,288
|$16,108
|$18,163
|Average
|$13,648
|$15,379
|$17,333
|Rough
|$13,008
|$14,651
|$16,503
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,794
|$26,195
|$28,905
|Clean
|$23,273
|$25,615
|$28,259
|Average
|$22,231
|$24,456
|$26,968
|Rough
|$21,188
|$23,297
|$25,676
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,090
|$21,181
|$23,543
|Clean
|$18,672
|$20,713
|$23,017
|Average
|$17,836
|$19,776
|$21,965
|Rough
|$16,999
|$18,839
|$20,913
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,382
|$22,852
|$25,641
|Clean
|$19,936
|$22,346
|$25,068
|Average
|$19,043
|$21,335
|$23,922
|Rough
|$18,150
|$20,324
|$22,777
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,243
|$19,256
|$21,527
|Clean
|$16,865
|$18,830
|$21,046
|Average
|$16,110
|$17,978
|$20,084
|Rough
|$15,354
|$17,126
|$19,122
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,166
|$20,277
|$22,661
|Clean
|$17,769
|$19,828
|$22,154
|Average
|$16,973
|$18,931
|$21,142
|Rough
|$16,177
|$18,034
|$20,129
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,289
|$18,274
|$20,515
|Clean
|$15,932
|$17,870
|$20,057
|Average
|$15,218
|$17,061
|$19,140
|Rough
|$14,505
|$16,253
|$18,223
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,956
|$22,104
|$24,530
|Clean
|$19,518
|$21,615
|$23,982
|Average
|$18,644
|$20,637
|$22,886
|Rough
|$17,770
|$19,659
|$21,790
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,476
|$21,603
|$24,004
|Clean
|$19,049
|$21,125
|$23,468
|Average
|$18,196
|$20,169
|$22,395
|Rough
|$17,343
|$19,214
|$21,322
Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,482
|$24,771
|$27,355
|Clean
|$21,989
|$24,223
|$26,744
|Average
|$21,004
|$23,127
|$25,521
|Rough
|$20,019
|$22,031
|$24,299