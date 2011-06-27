  1. Home
2018 GMC Terrain Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,227$20,267$22,572
Clean$17,828$19,819$22,068
Average$17,029$18,922$21,059
Rough$16,231$18,026$20,051
2018 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,608$16,473$18,578
Clean$14,288$16,108$18,163
Average$13,648$15,379$17,333
Rough$13,008$14,651$16,503
2018 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,794$26,195$28,905
Clean$23,273$25,615$28,259
Average$22,231$24,456$26,968
Rough$21,188$23,297$25,676
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,090$21,181$23,543
Clean$18,672$20,713$23,017
Average$17,836$19,776$21,965
Rough$16,999$18,839$20,913
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,382$22,852$25,641
Clean$19,936$22,346$25,068
Average$19,043$21,335$23,922
Rough$18,150$20,324$22,777
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,243$19,256$21,527
Clean$16,865$18,830$21,046
Average$16,110$17,978$20,084
Rough$15,354$17,126$19,122
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,166$20,277$22,661
Clean$17,769$19,828$22,154
Average$16,973$18,931$21,142
Rough$16,177$18,034$20,129
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,289$18,274$20,515
Clean$15,932$17,870$20,057
Average$15,218$17,061$19,140
Rough$14,505$16,253$18,223
2018 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,956$22,104$24,530
Clean$19,518$21,615$23,982
Average$18,644$20,637$22,886
Rough$17,770$19,659$21,790
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,476$21,603$24,004
Clean$19,049$21,125$23,468
Average$18,196$20,169$22,395
Rough$17,343$19,214$21,322
2018 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,482$24,771$27,355
Clean$21,989$24,223$26,744
Average$21,004$23,127$25,521
Rough$20,019$22,031$24,299
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 GMC Terrain on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,288 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,108 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Terrain is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,288 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,108 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 GMC Terrain, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,288 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,108 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 GMC Terrain. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 GMC Terrain and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 GMC Terrain ranges from $13,008 to $18,578, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 GMC Terrain is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.