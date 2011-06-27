  1. Home
2017 GMC Terrain Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,868$17,993$20,213
Clean$15,466$17,531$19,686
Average$14,661$16,606$18,631
Rough$13,856$15,681$17,577
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,018$17,109$19,293
Clean$14,637$16,670$18,790
Average$13,875$15,790$17,784
Rough$13,113$14,910$16,777
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,845$16,790$18,822
Clean$14,468$16,358$18,331
Average$13,715$15,495$17,349
Rough$12,962$14,632$16,368
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,609$22,061$24,622
Clean$19,112$21,494$23,980
Average$18,117$20,360$22,695
Rough$17,122$19,226$21,411
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,768$18,936$21,202
Clean$16,343$18,450$20,649
Average$15,492$17,476$19,543
Rough$14,641$16,503$18,437
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,982$18,162$20,440
Clean$15,577$17,695$19,907
Average$14,766$16,762$18,841
Rough$13,955$15,828$17,775
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,535$14,421$16,389
Clean$12,217$14,050$15,962
Average$11,581$13,309$15,107
Rough$10,945$12,567$14,252
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,450$20,780$23,214
Clean$17,982$20,246$22,608
Average$17,046$19,177$21,397
Rough$16,110$18,109$20,187
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,284$16,326$18,457
Clean$13,922$15,906$17,976
Average$13,197$15,067$17,013
Rough$12,473$14,228$16,051
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 GMC Terrain on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,217 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,050 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Terrain is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,217 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,050 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 GMC Terrain, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,217 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,050 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 GMC Terrain. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 GMC Terrain and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 GMC Terrain ranges from $10,945 to $16,389, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 GMC Terrain is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.