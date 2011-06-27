Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,868
|$17,993
|$20,213
|Clean
|$15,466
|$17,531
|$19,686
|Average
|$14,661
|$16,606
|$18,631
|Rough
|$13,856
|$15,681
|$17,577
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,018
|$17,109
|$19,293
|Clean
|$14,637
|$16,670
|$18,790
|Average
|$13,875
|$15,790
|$17,784
|Rough
|$13,113
|$14,910
|$16,777
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,845
|$16,790
|$18,822
|Clean
|$14,468
|$16,358
|$18,331
|Average
|$13,715
|$15,495
|$17,349
|Rough
|$12,962
|$14,632
|$16,368
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,609
|$22,061
|$24,622
|Clean
|$19,112
|$21,494
|$23,980
|Average
|$18,117
|$20,360
|$22,695
|Rough
|$17,122
|$19,226
|$21,411
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,768
|$18,936
|$21,202
|Clean
|$16,343
|$18,450
|$20,649
|Average
|$15,492
|$17,476
|$19,543
|Rough
|$14,641
|$16,503
|$18,437
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,982
|$18,162
|$20,440
|Clean
|$15,577
|$17,695
|$19,907
|Average
|$14,766
|$16,762
|$18,841
|Rough
|$13,955
|$15,828
|$17,775
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,535
|$14,421
|$16,389
|Clean
|$12,217
|$14,050
|$15,962
|Average
|$11,581
|$13,309
|$15,107
|Rough
|$10,945
|$12,567
|$14,252
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,450
|$20,780
|$23,214
|Clean
|$17,982
|$20,246
|$22,608
|Average
|$17,046
|$19,177
|$21,397
|Rough
|$16,110
|$18,109
|$20,187
Estimated values
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,284
|$16,326
|$18,457
|Clean
|$13,922
|$15,906
|$17,976
|Average
|$13,197
|$15,067
|$17,013
|Rough
|$12,473
|$14,228
|$16,051