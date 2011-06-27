  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Terrain
  4. Used 2017 GMC Terrain
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 GMC Terrain Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Terrain
5(39%)4(19%)3(19%)2(13%)1(10%)
3.6
31 reviews
Write a review
See all Terrains for sale
List Price Range
$13,995 - $28,488
Used Terrain for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car I ever owned - this is my second one!!

Ingrid, 12/21/2016
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
90 of 93 people found this review helpful

The Terrain not only stands out for it's looks, but it drives great, is dependable, comfortable, offers great features, and is decent on gas. I loved my first one so much that I got a new one. I did look at a few other vehicles, but none in the same class even compare. I have owned almost every make of car out there and the GMC Terrain has been the only one I ever considered owning a second time around!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

1st Terrain - could not be happier

Southern Newhampshire, 04/26/2017
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

Chose the SLT AWD with V6 3.6L option. Leather and everything but driver memory feature. Extremely comfortable to drive, V6 has great response. Only observation is down-shifting when coasting around corner then up-hill; seems to hard shift but learned to work the pedal differently.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

HOT IN THE BACK SEAT!

Betty, 07/10/2017
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
31 of 33 people found this review helpful

No air vents in the back seat. You have to freeze in the front in order for the back seat to have air. HOT HOT HOT...IT IS AN SLT. ITS NOT THE CHEAPEST TERRAIN. BUT IS IS HOT IN THE BACK.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

GMC Terrain is a good ca

CD, 02/18/2018
SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

Leasing my 2nd terrain and I love my car. Road noise is a problem could be much better. Seats could be softer. Tires might hydroplane on wet roads a little. If GMC upped the quality a little it would be perfect. Gas mileage around 26mpg. Engine not gutsy enough on pick up. Love my car. Don't think any car is perfect

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Oil burner! Avoid!

Mastertech, 06/11/2017
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
77 of 90 people found this review helpful

2.4L Ecotec engine consumed 3 quarts of oil in the first 3600 miles! Oil minder read 87% life, yet when I checked the dipstick before a trip it read no oil. Added 1 quart still no reading, added 2nd quart, still no reading, added 3rd quart, dipstick read 1/2 to full line. Engine requires full synthetic "Dexos" spec 5w-30 motor oil. GM has known of the issue with oil consumption of this engine for many years, has issued a Technical Service Bulletin requesting dealers to document excessive oil consumption, then authorizes installation of new pistons and rings. 2011 documented as worst model year. Uninformed owners running the engine low on oil are not warned of the deficiency, the engines timing chains and guides fail, the lack of lubrication takes its toll on bearings and parts depending on sufficient oil to cool and lubricate them. Engines can fail or seize creating a significant safety hazard. Internet search this issue, many horror stories. If failure occurs out of warranty or you are the second owner you are on your own...Where is the outrage?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Terrains for sale

Related Used 2017 GMC Terrain info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles