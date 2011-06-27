1994 GMC Safari Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Driver airbag is made standard. Side-door guard beams are stronger, and air conditioners use CFC-free refrigerant. A high-mount center brake light is added. Analog gauges get new graphics, and carpet is treated with Scotchgard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 GMC Safari.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bob,08/31/2005
I bought this van in 1995. At first I did not like it due to the fact the brakes were very hard, like truck brakes, and the rear end made a whinning noise at most speeds. Over the course of 11 years the only problems I had were, the computer and the light switch needed fixed. The alternator lasted 110,000 miles,water pump lasted 100,00 miles. I am now on my third set of brakes. Overall the van has been more reliable than some of the new cars I have bought. I wish all the autos were as good as this one.I am now pushing 155,000 miles. I drive it 140 miles a day. I love this van except the gas mileage. Does not drive well in winter.
Steve W.,06/18/2002
What a great vehicle! Bigger than a minivan but not as big and lumbering as a fullsize. Ours now has right at 150,000 miles and we've had very few problems. Had to replace the AC compressor at 62K miles, and other than that, have just performed regular maintenance. This is the second Safari we've owned and both have been trouble- free. When the time comes to replace ours, I know we'll be buying another Safari.
Shai Drori,02/14/2010
Bought this car because I needed the room and the power. It was a wreck when I bought it , previous owner didn't take care of it at all. After some work it has performed flawlessly. It has amazing ability for heavy cargo and mileage is not affected by how much it is pulling (although fuel economy is not good to begin with). It has 186000 miles on it (300,000 KM!!!) and I have no plans of selling it anytime soon.
Satisfied driver,03/05/2009
We have owned our Safari since 1995, bought as a lease car with 15,800 miles. Since then we have towed a 16- foot travel trailer all over Florida and into the north Georgia mountains numerous times with no problems. Comfort and durability are A-1. Gas mileage is crummy but as would be expected for a vehicle of this size (mileage when towing averages 11-12 MPG). The only real hang-up we have had is carbon build-up in the exhaust ports which finds its way into the ERG valve and gets lodged there, causing the engine either to surge or die out. We have just had the exhaust ports de- carbonized and this seems to have done the trick.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
