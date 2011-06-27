  1. Home
1994 GMC Safari Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag is made standard. Side-door guard beams are stronger, and air conditioners use CFC-free refrigerant. A high-mount center brake light is added. Analog gauges get new graphics, and carpet is treated with Scotchgard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 GMC Safari.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old but good
bob,08/31/2005
I bought this van in 1995. At first I did not like it due to the fact the brakes were very hard, like truck brakes, and the rear end made a whinning noise at most speeds. Over the course of 11 years the only problems I had were, the computer and the light switch needed fixed. The alternator lasted 110,000 miles,water pump lasted 100,00 miles. I am now on my third set of brakes. Overall the van has been more reliable than some of the new cars I have bought. I wish all the autos were as good as this one.I am now pushing 155,000 miles. I drive it 140 miles a day. I love this van except the gas mileage. Does not drive well in winter.
Love Our Van
Steve W.,06/18/2002
What a great vehicle! Bigger than a minivan but not as big and lumbering as a fullsize. Ours now has right at 150,000 miles and we've had very few problems. Had to replace the AC compressor at 62K miles, and other than that, have just performed regular maintenance. This is the second Safari we've owned and both have been trouble- free. When the time comes to replace ours, I know we'll be buying another Safari.
The best there ever WAS
Shai Drori,02/14/2010
Bought this car because I needed the room and the power. It was a wreck when I bought it , previous owner didn't take care of it at all. After some work it has performed flawlessly. It has amazing ability for heavy cargo and mileage is not affected by how much it is pulling (although fuel economy is not good to begin with). It has 186000 miles on it (300,000 KM!!!) and I have no plans of selling it anytime soon.
Oldie but goodie
Satisfied driver,03/05/2009
We have owned our Safari since 1995, bought as a lease car with 15,800 miles. Since then we have towed a 16- foot travel trailer all over Florida and into the north Georgia mountains numerous times with no problems. Comfort and durability are A-1. Gas mileage is crummy but as would be expected for a vehicle of this size (mileage when towing averages 11-12 MPG). The only real hang-up we have had is carbon build-up in the exhaust ports which finds its way into the ERG valve and gets lodged there, causing the engine either to surge or die out. We have just had the exhaust ports de- carbonized and this seems to have done the trick.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 GMC Safari Overview

The Used 1994 GMC Safari is offered in the following submodels: Safari Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, SLE 3dr Minivan, SLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, SLE 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, SLE 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Minivan AWD, SLX 3dr Minivan, SLX 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Ext Minivan, SLT 3dr Minivan, SLT 3dr Ext Minivan, and SLX 3dr Ext Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 GMC Safari?

Which used 1994 GMC Safaris are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1994 GMC Safaris you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 GMC Safari?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

