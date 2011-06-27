Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,125
|$1,431
|Clean
|$470
|$1,025
|$1,309
|Average
|$378
|$825
|$1,066
|Rough
|$287
|$625
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$607
|$1,224
|$1,534
|Clean
|$553
|$1,116
|$1,403
|Average
|$445
|$898
|$1,142
|Rough
|$337
|$681
|$882
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$619
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,119
|$1,431
|Clean
|$455
|$1,020
|$1,309
|Average
|$366
|$821
|$1,066
|Rough
|$277
|$622
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$619
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$444
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$357
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$271
|$619
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$619
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$619
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$619
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$570
|$1,192
|$1,504
|Clean
|$520
|$1,086
|$1,376
|Average
|$418
|$874
|$1,120
|Rough
|$317
|$663
|$864
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,124
|$1,431
|Clean
|$468
|$1,024
|$1,309
|Average
|$377
|$824
|$1,066
|Rough
|$285
|$625
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,132
|$1,431
|Clean
|$489
|$1,032
|$1,309
|Average
|$394
|$831
|$1,066
|Rough
|$298
|$629
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$526
|$1,127
|$1,431
|Clean
|$479
|$1,027
|$1,309
|Average
|$386
|$827
|$1,066
|Rough
|$292
|$627
|$823