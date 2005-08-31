Used 1994 GMC Safari for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 GMC Safari SL
    used

    1999 GMC Safari SL

    131,444 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Safari in Light Brown
    used

    2005 GMC Safari

    125,397 miles

    $5,587

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Safari in White
    used

    2005 GMC Safari

    172,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Safari in Silver
    used

    2004 GMC Safari

    111,737 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Safari in Silver
    used

    2005 GMC Safari

    72,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,967

    Details

Old but good
bob,08/31/2005
I bought this van in 1995. At first I did not like it due to the fact the brakes were very hard, like truck brakes, and the rear end made a whinning noise at most speeds. Over the course of 11 years the only problems I had were, the computer and the light switch needed fixed. The alternator lasted 110,000 miles,water pump lasted 100,00 miles. I am now on my third set of brakes. Overall the van has been more reliable than some of the new cars I have bought. I wish all the autos were as good as this one.I am now pushing 155,000 miles. I drive it 140 miles a day. I love this van except the gas mileage. Does not drive well in winter.
