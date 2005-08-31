Used 1994 GMC Safari for Sale Near Me
- 131,444 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 125,397 miles
$5,587
- 172,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,000
- used
2004 GMC Safari111,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
- 72,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,967
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Safari
bob,08/31/2005
I bought this van in 1995. At first I did not like it due to the fact the brakes were very hard, like truck brakes, and the rear end made a whinning noise at most speeds. Over the course of 11 years the only problems I had were, the computer and the light switch needed fixed. The alternator lasted 110,000 miles,water pump lasted 100,00 miles. I am now on my third set of brakes. Overall the van has been more reliable than some of the new cars I have bought. I wish all the autos were as good as this one.I am now pushing 155,000 miles. I drive it 140 miles a day. I love this van except the gas mileage. Does not drive well in winter.