Used 2005 GMC Safari
Pros & Cons
- Standard eight-passenger seating, 5,400-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
- Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Other than its ability to mimic an SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Safari van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.
2005 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Safari.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Safari is a good practical van with AWD capabilities.Not fancy, but able to handle three kids and their sports stuff plus friends. Snow, and spring mud are not enough to stop it delivering service to our family.
If you want to carry six people with AWD this is the ticket. This is the second Safari we've owned. While the interior could use some work such as larger front leg room, driver side passenger doors and a few more cupholders, the overall functionality of the van is excellent. The larger size more than makes up for these shortcomings. It is great for long (800 mile) road trips with 4 kids. Not only that, it can carry all the gear. The AWD works great in snow and the 4.3 L V-6 has sufficient power. We've had no major mechanical problems with this van or its predecessor. However, there have been some interior trim issues.
The Safari is the best van on the market. I can't imagine 2005 being the last. It is extreem comfort and space in travel. It will carry an elephant with ease! This is my second Safari. If they were still sold I would not consider any other vehicle. The previous one I had for 223,000 miles, got 28 - yes - 28 miles to the gallon (tbs fuel injection)With steel bumpers it was a tank with zip and personality. Nothing in the mileage other than tires and brakes ever needed replacement! My new 2005 is somewhat more refined in interior - but I feel that negative as space was removed. It gets far less milage. My only serious fault is that the sterring radious is very slight.
Features & Specs
|Rwd 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|AWD 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
How much should I pay for a 2005 GMC Safari?
The least-expensive 2005 GMC Safari is the 2005 GMC Safari Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,430.
Other versions include:
- Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $24,430
- AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,430
More about the 2005 GMC Safari
Used 2005 GMC Safari Overview
The Used 2005 GMC Safari is offered in the following submodels: Safari Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2005 GMC Safari?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 GMC Safari and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Safari 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Safari.
