Used 2005 GMC Safari

2005 GMC Safari
List Price
$4,000
(3)

  • Standard eight-passenger seating, 5,400-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
  • Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.

Other than its ability to mimic an SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Safari van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.

No significant changes for the Safari this year.

Overallundefined / 5

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 34%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • maintenance & parts
  • cup holders
  • transmission
  • doors
  • handling & steering
  • brakes
  • appearance
  • off-roading
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • interior

4 out of 5 stars, Practical good Van
PoppaRick,

The Safari is a good practical van with AWD capabilities.Not fancy, but able to handle three kids and their sports stuff plus friends. Snow, and spring mud are not enough to stop it delivering service to our family.

3.375 out of 5 stars, Safari Review
BCA,

If you want to carry six people with AWD this is the ticket. This is the second Safari we've owned. While the interior could use some work such as larger front leg room, driver side passenger doors and a few more cupholders, the overall functionality of the van is excellent. The larger size more than makes up for these shortcomings. It is great for long (800 mile) road trips with 4 kids. Not only that, it can carry all the gear. The AWD works great in snow and the 4.3 L V-6 has sufficient power. We've had no major mechanical problems with this van or its predecessor. However, there have been some interior trim issues.

4.625 out of 5 stars, USA Travler
Karl,

The Safari is the best van on the market. I can't imagine 2005 being the last. It is extreem comfort and space in travel. It will carry an elephant with ease! This is my second Safari. If they were still sold I would not consider any other vehicle. The previous one I had for 223,000 miles, got 28 - yes - 28 miles to the gallon (tbs fuel injection)With steel bumpers it was a tank with zip and personality. Nothing in the mileage other than tires and brakes ever needed replacement! My new 2005 is somewhat more refined in interior - but I feel that negative as space was removed. It gets far less milage. My only serious fault is that the sterring radious is very slight.

Rwd 3dr Minivan features & specs
Rwd 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
AWD 3dr Minivan features & specs
AWD 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
MPG 12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor

