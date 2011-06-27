Two previous reviews by me. 07/12/02 and 07/24/03. Again now 11/14/05. Tripped 300K a while back. Almost 304,000 today. The best vehicle we've ever owned. Strong, strong engine still. NO OIL USE. Reliable to the max. No trouble except some flaking paint but even that's not bad. Last spark plugs changed about 150,000 miles ago. NEVER HAD A TUNE UP in 8-1/2 years. I tried to sell this Safari at 239K at a giveaway price but nobody bit- not that I blame them but it's still in great shape mechanically and still looks good too. We bought a GMC Suburban based on how this GMC had been but it's not as reliable as the Safari and the Suburban with about 100K does need oil at changing time.

Read more