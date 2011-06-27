  1. Home
1995 GMC Safari Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Front sheet metal is restyled. Regular-length versions are dropped from the lineup, leaving only the extended model. Multileaf steel springs replace single-leaf plastic springs. One engine is available, the 190-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6. Air conditioning is newly standard, and remote keyless entry is a new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 GMC Safari.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Minivan
Southern Moon,07/12/2002
My wife and I bought a '95 Safari used in May of '97 with 80,000 miles on it. Knowing how much we drive and knowing that we don't hurt our vehicles with highway miles, we decided to buy it. I can't possibly explain here what a wonderful minivan it's been. No electrical trouble (like some say), no drivetrain trouble, no engine trouble, solid as a rock. We've done regular routine maintenance type things but if ever you wanted to read about a satisfied GM product customer, I'm him. Gas mileage 20+, set of tires every 65-75K, brakes twice lifetime, oil/air filter every 4K- that's about all you do.
Third Review on this Safari in 3 Years
Southern Moon,11/14/2005
Two previous reviews by me. 07/12/02 and 07/24/03. Again now 11/14/05. Tripped 300K a while back. Almost 304,000 today. The best vehicle we've ever owned. Strong, strong engine still. NO OIL USE. Reliable to the max. No trouble except some flaking paint but even that's not bad. Last spark plugs changed about 150,000 miles ago. NEVER HAD A TUNE UP in 8-1/2 years. I tried to sell this Safari at 239K at a giveaway price but nobody bit- not that I blame them but it's still in great shape mechanically and still looks good too. We bought a GMC Suburban based on how this GMC had been but it's not as reliable as the Safari and the Suburban with about 100K does need oil at changing time.
GMC SAFARI
CGOSSETT,02/05/2003
Bought new in January 1996. Have had no major problems. Front brakes have been replaced twice. Plastic door handle on passenger side broke inside the door...major hassle to get to and fix but not a major expense if you have a friend that is a mechanic and has the right tools. Power door lock doesn't always connect with the sliding passenger side door (2 clicks usually will do it when it "misfires"). Just had the fuel pump replaced at 123,000 miles. Van gave plenty of warning...started running rough at about 118,000 miles. Tuned up at 105,000 miles. With 3 kids in sports, this van is great.
A great ride
Dave,06/05/2008
This is the second one we have owned, first was an Astro we sold with 265000 miles. This has been extremely reliable. Bought it with 99000 miles, it now has 174000 and runs great. AWD feature is awesome in snow. We did have one problem which people should be aware of as there is no info in the owners manual. Always have the same size tires on all 4 corners. We used the spare after a flat (I use 60 series tires on it) and had to replace the front differential after driving it only 30 miles! $1600 repair. We tow a boat and utility trailer all the time and it works great. Just an excellent product.
See all 12 reviews of the 1995 GMC Safari
Write a review

See all Used 1995 GMC Safari features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
