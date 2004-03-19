Used 2004 GMC Safari for Sale Near Me
5 listings
- used
2004 GMC Safari111,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
- 125,397 miles
$5,587
- 172,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,000
- 72,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,967
- 131,444 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Safari
Overall Consumer Rating3.85 Reviews
GWD,03/19/2004
low upkeep costs. parts are cheep, alot of cargo room, good head and body room. Can fit two adults and car seat in same row and still have moving around room, no other mid-sized van has that. 8 passenger spaces with luggage for 8 people inside the van. Can fit 8' 2x4 on floor and 10' on top of dash with all doors closed. 4'x8' plywood fits inside with doors closed.
