Consumer Rating
(6)
1997 GMC Safari Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big inside but small outside, torquey V-6 engine, dual airbags, standard ABS, available all-wheel drive
  • Fuel economy, aging design, intrusive engine cover
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Choosing between a Chevrolet Astro and a GMC Safari is more a matter of image than necessity. Do you want to see Chevrolet's badge every time you approach? Or would it be viscerally satisfying to face those bold "GMC" block letters, with their implication, as brand managers hope, of upscale luxury?

Tangible differences between the two are modest--a fact that's true of most Chevrolet and GMC cousins. Once you've decided that a rear-drive (or all-wheel-drive) General Motors midsize van is the rational choice, you'll likely be satisfied with either one.

Because of their traditional-type full-frame construction and rear-drive layout, Safaris are most adept at heavy hauling and burly trailer-towing. Not everyone will relish the truck-like ride over harsh surfaces, but it's not bad at all when the highway smoothes out. Don't expect top-notch fuel mileage, though.

Dual airbags are housed in an artfully styled dashboard, and antilock brakes are standard. For added safety and visibility, daytime running lights have been installed this year. Integrated child safety seats are available for the center bench seat, and the sliding door has a child safety lock. Rear seat heat ducts direct warm air to freezing rear passengers. For 1997, SLT models can be equipped with leather seats, and Safaris with SLE or SLT trim offer an optional HomeLink three-channel transmitter. Illuminated entry lighting is a new standard feature for all Safari passenger vans.

One slick feature sure to be appreciated by the parents of teenagers is the middle radio option. The driver and front passenger can listen to Casey Kasem up front, or nothing at all, while Junior blasts the local alternative music station into his eardrums via a set of headphone jacks that plugs into a separate radio unit in the center row. This option alone is worth the savings in family therapy, don't you think?

GM's 4300 Vortec V6 is standard, sending 190 horsepower to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Long-life engine coolant and 100,000-mile spark plugs help keep maintenance costs to a minimum. This year brings transmission refinements that result in smoother shifts and improved efficiency, and all-wheel drive models get new plug-in half shafts that improve serviceability and save weight. Speed-sensitive power steering now makes parking the Safari easier.

Safaris come in three trim levels. The FE2 touring suspension option has stiffer shocks, a rear stabilizer bar, and grabby Goodyear rubber for a firmer, controlled ride. Eight-passenger seating is standard in Safaris with SLE or SLT trim, and available in the base SLX rendition. Two new colors are available for 1997, and the remote keyless entry key fob is redesigned.

Whether rear-drive or running full-time all-wheel drive, Safaris serve the muscular tasks that a front-drive minivan just cannot handle--yet convey a family in a fashion that won't produce pangs of pain.

1997 Highlights

Illuminated entry and daytime running lights debut this year, along with a couple of new colors and automatic transmission improvements. SLT models can be equipped with leather seating, and a HomeLink three-channel transmitter is optional. Speed-sensitive power steering makes parking easier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 GMC Safari.

5(50%)
4(16%)
3(16%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.0
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE MY VAN BUT ......
ahamm1,10/23/2012
I got this van in the summer of 2007 with 69000 miles on it, RAN GREAT was my daily ride. I drive over 100 miles a day and in 2010 the fuel pump problem happened with my van as well. We replaced it and it still is not running right, so it has been parked for over a year now for the day I have the money to take it in because I really do not want to give up the van. Also there is a clunking sound when you take off. Still love the van..
electrical hell
Rick Earl,09/11/2002
This vehicle has been expensive to operate. It had electrical problems from the start. It continues to eat fuses like candy. The lighter, fuel gauge, and power windows have not worked in 2 years. Its on its 4th battery and 3rd set of front brakes. The front end wears tires quickly, even with it properly aligned. In short buyer beware. There is very little head or leg room in the front seats.
My safari
mamoke,04/28/2002
Love everything about it but it has become difficult for me to get in and out of it because of my short legs and arthrities.
Love/ Hate
Ed Slaney,10/14/2002
We have a love /hate relationship with this vehicle. It is great to drive,easy for shopping etc. Comfortable on long trips. We have replaced 3 window motors,1 seat motor,an alternator,a very expensive fuel pump,a wiper circuit board and other various items some under warrenty some not. Before the fuel pump went I complained to GMC and they offered me an 8 hundre $ cert. towards a new GMC product good for 1 yr. The pump went shortley after and the fix wiped out the cert. Yesterday the blower moter switch would only work on high.
See all 6 reviews of the 1997 GMC Safari
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1997 GMC Safari features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
