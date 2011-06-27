  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 2004 GMC Safari
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2004 GMC Safari Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard eight-passenger seating, 5,400-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
  • Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Safari for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,538 - $2,412
Used Safari for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Other than its ability to mimic a SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Safari van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.

2004 Highlights

An Argent grille is now standard on the base model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Safari.

5(20%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
3.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

safari
GWD,03/19/2004
low upkeep costs. parts are cheep, alot of cargo room, good head and body room. Can fit two adults and car seat in same row and still have moving around room, no other mid-sized van has that. 8 passenger spaces with luggage for 8 people inside the van. Can fit 8' 2x4 on floor and 10' on top of dash with all doors closed. 4'x8' plywood fits inside with doors closed.
Excellent for the long haul
Jackjrp,11/01/2003
No it's not sexy or sporty but this is a great vehicle for anyone that plans to put a lot of miles on it. The ride on rough roads is a little truck-like - not punishing, mind you, but not as good as car based minivans. Highway ride is very good though. My wife shows dogs and a standard mini-van was too small and she didn't want a full size van. She has found the Safari to be just right. Have over 150,000 miles on our first one with virtually no problems - most reliable vehicle we've ever had (yes, we had a Toyota and a Nissan...not bad vehicles but not Nirvana either). One additional note, the Safari gets surprisingly good mileage.
2nd one I've owned
msterk,12/10/2003
This is my 2nd Safari. My husband is driving the other one now. It's a 1996 and I liked it so much I bought another one. It's all wheel drive and available cargo space gives it more bang for the buck compared to other mini vans or suv's when price does matter.
Not Worth the Money
Michael Deveroux,09/27/2003
The GMC Safari is no bargain for your money. Its "old - school" exterior design has people guessing whether your driving a brand new van. In fact they have made very little exterior changes to the Safari/Astro van since 1996. Its clunky and boxy style adds to increased "top heavyness" when driving in windy conditions. The interior of the Safari is almost as bland as the exterior. With the bare minimum avaliable in features, again, makes you feel like your driving a 1996 Safari van rather than a 2003-04. One of the only high points that I have found this van to have is above average interior- space.
See all 5 reviews of the 2004 GMC Safari
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2004 GMC Safari features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2004 GMC Safari

Used 2004 GMC Safari Overview

The Used 2004 GMC Safari is offered in the following submodels: Safari Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 GMC Safari?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 GMC Safaris are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 GMC Safari for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 GMC Safari.

Can't find a used 2004 GMC Safaris you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Safari for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,075.

Find a used GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,255.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Safari for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,535.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,974.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 GMC Safari?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Safari lease specials

Related Used 2004 GMC Safari info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles