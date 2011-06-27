No it's not sexy or sporty but this is a great vehicle for anyone that plans to put a lot of miles on it. The ride on rough roads is a little truck-like - not punishing, mind you, but not as good as car based minivans. Highway ride is very good though. My wife shows dogs and a standard mini-van was too small and she didn't want a full size van. She has found the Safari to be just right. Have over 150,000 miles on our first one with virtually no problems - most reliable vehicle we've ever had (yes, we had a Toyota and a Nissan...not bad vehicles but not Nirvana either). One additional note, the Safari gets surprisingly good mileage.

