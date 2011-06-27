  1. Home
2000 GMC Safari Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard eight-passenger seating, 6,000-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
  • Boxy design, poor fuel economy, big engine cover makes for small footwells.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A minivan with truck capabilities ... and refinement ... and ride quality.

Vehicle overview

Choosing between a Chevrolet Astro and a GMC Safari is more a matter of image than necessity. Tangible differences between the two are modest, a fact that's true of most Chevrolet and GMC cousins. Once you've decided that a rear-drive (or all-wheel-drive) General Motors midsize van is the rational choice, you'll likely be satisfied with either one.

Because of their traditional-type full-frame construction and standard rear-drive layout, Safaris are most adept at heavy hauling and burly trailer towing. This is one of the very few minivans (GMC calls it a midsize) on the market that can combine up to 6,000 pounds of trailering capacity with room for eight people. Not everyone will relish the trucklike ride over harsh road surfaces, but it's not bad when the highway smoothes out. Don't expect top-notch fuel mileage, though.

GM's 4300 Vortec V6 is standard, sporting a new roller timing chain and rocker arms for improved durability and reduced noise. It sends 190 horsepower and a healthy 250 pound-feet of torque to an electronically controlled, four-speed automatic overdrive transmission, equipped this year with a tow/haul mode for improved performance under loads. Long-life engine coolant and spark plugs help keep maintenance costs to a minimum. All-wheel-drive models have GM's Autotrac transfer case, which automatically transfers power to the front axle when rear-wheel slippage is detected.

Safaris come in three trim levels, a base SL, midlevel SLE and top-of-the line SLT, with a third-row bench and eight-passenger seating standard on all three (though opting for center-row buckets cuts seating to seven). Instead of the typical minivan lift-up rear door, GMC offers right- and left-hand rear load doors, and gives you the option of choosing "dutch" doors (standard on SLT), which feature a liftglass with a split tailgate. GM's PassLock theft-deterrent system is also standard, and the OnStar mobile communications system is available as a dealer-installed option.

Dual airbags are housed in an artfully styled dashboard, and four-wheel disc/drum antilock brakes are standard. So are features such as speed-sensitive power steering, delayed interior lighting, twin under seat rear-passenger heating ducts, overhead reading lamps, various built-in cupholders and storage bins and three power outlets (in addition to the cigarette lighter). New this year are auto-on headlamps, retained accessory power and expanded power-locking functions.

Whether your choice is simple rear-drive or full-time all-wheel drive, Safaris enjoy the rare ability to handle the kinds of towing/hauling tasks that pose problems for most front-drive minivans. And when transporting people dictates that eight is just enough, Safari is packaged to be just right.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Safari gets engineering enhancements for its 4.3-liter V6 and ABS components, a tow/haul mode for its four-speed automatic transmission, revised lighting and power-locking functions, a larger (27-gallon) composite fuel tank and a third-row seat as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 GMC Safari.

5(38%)
4(50%)
3(6%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.2
16 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not too bad!
pacey,05/11/2005
This is our 1st van. It is comfortable, handles well and easily sits 7 average sized adults. The rear AC is a must in south Florida. We use it to tote scuba divers and their gear as well as a personal vehicle. Some of the interior features need to be beefed up to stand normal wear and tear--The hand grip on the pax side dash-the covers on the hinges of the rear seats-the vent covers on the rear AC outlets and the covers on the seatbelt floor attachments.
gm come clean
santa claus,09/03/2003
bought a 2000.early fluid problems and 57000 miles trans failed. the electronic trans has serious flaws. light weak parts destined to fail. the sun and 1870 code /lose reverse/ valves wear out. had tranny problems under warrannty and got the gm run around . the typical ,could not duplicate problem so they didn't fix nothing. now I sit with a $2000 + repair bill. lots of gm vechiles have this tranny. I am tireing of gm's we have no problems additude, and as long as they get past the 36,000 mile warranty. they don't give a hoot the price of these vechicles they should LAST A LOT LONGER. john q public is getting ripped off.
Best mileage for a vehicle this size
minneapolismarc,03/31/2007
No vehicle that can tow 6000 pounds gets better MPG than this van. I bought the 2 wheel (not AWD) version for the mileage. I drive 75 on the freeway with the cruise on and with the city stop and go I get 19.5 mpg on every tank. Less of course if I tow my boat. I work as a mechanic and did not even bother to inspect the van for more than 10 minutes as the original owner had the maint. paperwork. The only things I have had to do is replace the metal strip that holds on the lower trim between the front and rear wheels cost $125. Plastic line cracked under the hood for heater fan selector- free fix and common problem. Oil cooler lines seep but who cares it is common + cheap fix if you do.
Great All Wheel Drive Van
Nate,08/09/2008
Bought for dog shows. Removed third row and put in my crates. Enough room for 4 people (Captain chairs) and all our stuff for dog shows. Very comfortable to drive and ride in. Must have all wheel drive if you live where there is snow. Gas mileage 15 to 17 in city and 20 to 22 on hwy and 18.9 average. Plan to drive it to the wheels fall off literally.
See all 16 reviews of the 2000 GMC Safari
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 GMC Safari features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 GMC Safari

