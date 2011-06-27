1993 GMC Safari Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
Base 4.3-liter V6 gets 15 additional horsepower. Automatic transmission gets electronic shift controls and second-gear start feature. New speedometer reads to 100 mph. Driver airbag is offered as an option midyear.
Lanceoah,07/01/2008
Have driven all over the States and Canada never let me down. 450000 km so far. Rocker panels have rusted out. The back door handle has disentigrated. Spark plugs are hard to replace. But fun to drive and I'll drive it into the ground
Joe,08/08/2008
I have this car for 3 years, I drive it 200 miles a day. With gas prices and car cost, I have put nothing into it, only oil change and brakes. Great buy, $1000 for 3 years of service. I have 250,000 miles on it and not even an oil leak. I love this car
Miller,04/28/2002
We have owned a GMC Safari for seven years and still love it. My only complaint is the space for the passengers feet in the front. The van is spacious and comfortable. I love the built in coolers in the back.
DrShadow,02/27/2002
This van is the absolute motherload. With over 202000 miles, it is still tickin away...no rust, mind you. Van driven to Canada, Florida, North Carolina, Connecticut, NYC, New Mexico, Kansas, Texas, and all those in between there. Ever break down?...dont think so. This is precisely why GM sells more cars that Ford and DaimChrysBenz.
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
