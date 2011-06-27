  1. Home
1993 GMC Safari Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Base 4.3-liter V6 gets 15 additional horsepower. Automatic transmission gets electronic shift controls and second-gear start feature. New speedometer reads to 100 mph. Driver airbag is offered as an option midyear.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Safari
Lanceoah,07/01/2008
Have driven all over the States and Canada never let me down. 450000 km so far. Rocker panels have rusted out. The back door handle has disentigrated. Spark plugs are hard to replace. But fun to drive and I'll drive it into the ground
The greatest car, locksmith unit
Joe,08/08/2008
I have this car for 3 years, I drive it 200 miles a day. With gas prices and car cost, I have put nothing into it, only oil change and brakes. Great buy, $1000 for 3 years of service. I have 250,000 miles on it and not even an oil leak. I love this car
Safari Rocks
Miller,04/28/2002
We have owned a GMC Safari for seven years and still love it. My only complaint is the space for the passengers feet in the front. The van is spacious and comfortable. I love the built in coolers in the back.
Go on a Safari...in a Safari
DrShadow,02/27/2002
This van is the absolute motherload. With over 202000 miles, it is still tickin away...no rust, mind you. Van driven to Canada, Florida, North Carolina, Connecticut, NYC, New Mexico, Kansas, Texas, and all those in between there. Ever break down?...dont think so. This is precisely why GM sells more cars that Ford and DaimChrysBenz.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 GMC Safari Overview

The Used 1993 GMC Safari is offered in the following submodels: Safari Minivan. Available styles include SLE 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, GT Sport 3dr Ext Minivan, SLT 3dr Minivan AWD, SLT 3dr Ext Minivan, SLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, SLE 3dr Minivan, 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan, SLE 3dr Minivan AWD, SLE 3dr Ext Minivan, and SLT 3dr Minivan.

