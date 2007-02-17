Used 2002 GMC Safari for Sale Near Me
5 listings
- used
2004 GMC Safari111,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
- 125,397 miles
$5,587
- 172,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,000
- 72,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,967
- 131,444 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Safari
Overall Consumer Rating4.412 Reviews
Bob,02/17/2007
I bought the GMC Safari new in 2002 because I needed a vehicle that would haul our stuff to our cabin in Northern Michigan which also had All Wheel Drive for the mud and snow we frequeny encounter. The truck based Safari was the perfect answer and it has proven to be just that. After 108,000 miles, the only repair it has needed was a an alternator during the first year covered by warranty. Too bad there isn't a comparable vehicle available today. Guess I'll keep it. It's still strong and I expect at least 250,000 miles out of it.
